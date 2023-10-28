Instant Reaction to Nebraska’s DOMINATING 31-14 Win Over Purdue!!!!

Nebraska football beats the Purdue Boilermakers!

Was it scary?

Yes!

Was it ugly?

Yes!

But like I said after the Ilinois game, there was NEVER A TIME AT WHICH PURDUE WAS A THREAT TO WIN THIS GAME.

Over their first two games the #Huskers allowed 26 points off 8 turnovers. Since then, our beloved Huskers have given up 11 turnovers, but only 18 points (I need to verify that).

The defense is playing exceptionally well.

Did you see the Nebraska dudes high fiving each other during the blocked kick runback?

They were clearly having fun. Do you recall a time during the Scott Frost era OR the Mike Riley era at which you saw that? The team having fun? (It’s an honest question, you all know my memory isn’t the best.)

And Jeff Sims was never heard from again. If you’re a person who said “we should see Sims play”, well there you go. It wasn’t bad enough that he fumbled and it was returned for a touchdown. He turned the wrong way on a handoff, which makes you question whether he can even execute an offense.

Not too long ago we were the best 3-9 team in history. Now we might be the worst 5-3 team.

WHICH ONE DO YOU WANT TO BE?

GO BIG RED!

