A Search for Hope - Purdue vs. Nebraska Football Game Thread

THIS IS OUR GAME THREAD UNTIL TONIGHT’S VOLLEYBALL GAME THREAD!

Nate M’s Quick Thoughts: The question I have coming into the game is when will the injuries really start to rear their head? The losses on the offensive line really make me nervous is this game. Especially with how much Purdue blitzes.

If Nebraska wins, I think it’ll be 20-7 type of game. If they lose, I think it’ll be 10-3. I expect the defense to play well enough but I’m nervous that the injuries on offense really start to show up and it doesn’t go well.

Nate M’s Prediction: Purdue 10 - Nebraska 6.

Date: Today!

Location: The Best Looking Football Stadium in Lincoln, NE.

Time: 2:30 a.m. Central.

TV Broadcast Info: FS1 - Play by Play: Jeff Levering. Color: Mark Helfrich.

Radio Broadcast Info: Husker Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning and Jessica Coody)

Internet Radio: Huskers.com

Nebraska-Purdue Series History:

Saturday’s meeting will be the 12th matchup in the Nebraska-Purdue series. The Boilermakers own a 6-5 edge, and the teams have split four previous meetings in Lincoln.

• The series is tied at five wins apiece since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011. The Huskers won four of the first five matchups between 2013 and 2017, and Purdue has responded by winning four of the past five games since 2018.

• Four of the past six games between the schools have been decided by six or fewer points, including Purdue victories by six and five points the past two seasons.

• Nebraska and Purdue will meet for the 12th consecutive season next fall in West Lafayette. However, with the Big Ten’s new non-division schedule format, the schools will not meet in 2025 or 2026, before resuming with games in 2027 (Lincoln) and 2028 (West Lafayette).

Matchup from Huskers Game Notes:

Nebraska squares off against a Big Ten West opponent in Lincoln for the second straight week as the Huskers play host to Purdue on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The game between the Huskers and the Boilermakers marks Nebraska’s 2023 Homecoming contest, and it will kick off shortly after 2:30 p.m., with television coverage provided by FS1 and on the Fox Sports App. The game is also available on the Huskers Radio Network, the official Huskers App and Huskers.com.

Nebraska comes into the contest with a 4-3 overall record and a 2-2 mark in Big Ten Conference play. The Huskers have won their past two games and four of five overall to move over the .500 mark heading into the season’s final five games.

The Huskers are coming off a 17-9 victory over Northwestern last Saturday in Lincoln. Defense dominated the day, with the Blackshirts limiting Northwestern to just three field goals while also recording eight sacks in the victory. It marked the sixth time in seven games this season the Nebraska defense has limited the opposition to less than 100 yards rushing.

Purdue heads to a Lincoln after a bye weekend. The Boilermakers are 2-5 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten Conference play under first-year head coach Ryan Walters. Purdue has faced one of the nation’s most difficult schedules, facing six Power Five opponents to date. The Boilermakers own one of the Big Ten’s best offenses, ranking fourth in the Big Ten in passing yards per game at better than 230 yards per contest.

Nebraska will be looking to end a Purdue two-game win streak in the series, as the Boilermakers won by six points last year in West Lafayette and five points in 2021 at Memorial Stadium.

THIS IS OUR GAME THREAD UNTIL TONIGHT’S VOLLEYBALL GAME THREAD!