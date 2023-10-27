Nebraska Volleyball gets to 20-0 with Victory Over Maryland

Nebraska 3 Maryland 0 - 25-19, 25-17, 25-8

It just wasn’t that close. Nebraska hit .349 for the match while Maryland hit .023. Andi Jackson led Huskers in hitting percentage with .636 while Harper Murray led in kills with 16 and hit .433. Merritt Beason had 10 kills and hit .381. Ally Batenhorst hit -.286 which is not great at all. She had seven attempts and four errors. Coach Cook was confident that she will be better tomorrow.

Nebraska blocked well. As a team there were 17 blocks. Jackson and Bekka Allick both had four blocks a piece. Batenhorst, Bergan Reilly and Beason added two blocks and Murray three. That is a team effort.

Serving was a mixed result. There were runs of points by Laney Choboy, Kennedi Orr and Beason. There were also multiple service errors by Murray (3) and Beason (2). By set three Nebraska dialed in the focus and during this set there were only two service errors as well as 11 blocks. Set three was the highest hitting percentage for the night at .588.

There were periods of unfocused play when Huskers ran into each other, set one ball when the hitter was expecting another. Coach Cook says “we are trying to widen the gap” so that type of play isn’t getting us there.

Nebraska returns to action Saturday at 7:30 pm CT against Rutgers. Rutgers is 9-11 overall and 1-9 in conference play. Nebraska is 12-1 all-time against Rutgers and has won the last 12 meetings since Rutgers’ lone win in 1978.