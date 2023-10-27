Corn Nation Reacts Results: How concerned are you about a loss to Purdue?

Earlier this week I ask two survey questions of Nebraska fans heading into the Northwestern game.

Below are this week’s questions:

How concerned are you about a loss to Purdue?

Not at all - this is another Nebraska win

A lot - Nebraska’s offense can’t score on the Boilers

A lot - Nebraska’s defense will be exposed by Purdue’s passing

What best describes your feelings about Nebraska’s quarterback situation?

Heinrich Haarberg is 4-1 as a starter and should continue to start.

It’s time to give Jeff Sims a shot.

I trust the coaches to make these decisions for me.

Results are as follows:

AND

