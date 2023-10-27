Friday Flakes: It is Inexcusable for Nebraska to Continue to Sit on the East Sideline at Memorial Stadium

In case you haven’t heard. Michigan will apparently do whatever it takes to win. It will cut corners. Bend a few rules here and there to figure out to field a championship level football.

What will Nebraska do?

They will do whatever it takes to continue to put their team at a disadvantage while playing at home.

Which disadvantage would that be? The Nebraska football team sits on the east sideline while the visitor sits on the west side. Let me list a couple of the ways it hurts Nebraska.

According to Jim Harbaugh, the west side of the stadium is 30-40 degrees cooler when the sun is out. That sure doesn’t help in those games where the temperatures could reach high 90s with a heat index of over 100. Sign stealing is made easier as coaches sitting in the press box has a better view of the east sideline compared to the west sideline.

So Nebraska, who already has trouble winning football games and needs every advantage it can get, continues to self impose disadvantages.

As the Omaha World-Herald article states, Nebraska was using the east sideline because at one point it needed the extra room. That is no longer the case.

I will admit that Trev Alberts probably is aware of some of the logistical issues when it comes to switching sidelines that I am not aware of as of now. He apparently would like to switch sidelines but will wait until some of the renovations of Memorial Stadium occur.

To me it is inexcusable for Nebraska to wait that long. It could be 2025 at the earliest.

I would hope that Alberts can decree that Nebraska will start on the west sideline at the start of the 2024 season and it is up to the Athletic Department to figure out a way for that to happen.

Until then, Nebraska football players will be forced to squint into the sun while their opponents hang out in the shade.

Make this make sense.

Nebraska to host JUCO 7-footer Noah Boyed on official visit

Nebraska will only have one official visitor on campus this weekend, but it will be a big one – literally and figuratively.

Noah Boyed, a 7-foot, 230-pound sophomore power forward from McCook (Nebraska) C.C., will be on campus for the second in a month.

The 3-2-1: Nebraska not making excuses for situation on offense

Nebraska continues to preach opportunity instead of making excuses for its injury situation on offense. The Huskers also made a big statement with offensive line target Grant Brix.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, we ask two questions and make one prediction.

A hospital stay and 'chaotic' few days behind him, Reimer hopes to have big say in Husker finish

You can understand why football was pretty far from the mind of Luke Reimer that Saturday a few weeks back.

He'd been planning on playing against Michigan, but out of nowhere his arm just started feeling really, really sore. He took some antibiotics that Friday and the Husker senior linebacker was still planning on making a go of it. Because of course he was.

Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the highest-stakes gamble in the NBA - ESPN

LONG BEFORE GAME 6 and quite possibly the best 50-piece chicken nugget celebration in recorded history, before his dad jokes became a bobblehead and his life story became a feature film, Giannis Antetokounmpo placed a call on his drive home from work that would change the NBA.

LSU's Brian Kelly on lack of headset communication - 'It's silly' - ESPN

BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU coach Brian Kelly said that he has encouraged the SEC to adopt headset communication but that his efforts have ultimately gone nowhere.

Kelly is frustrated that they can't use the technology, which is readily available and would effectively eliminate the practice of stealing signs.

"It's silly," he told ESPN on Wednesday. "Silly meaning my genuine feeling is that we have too many smart people that have looked at this and said we should be doing it and we haven't taken the time to actually move it forward."

'Frustrated' Bulls players meet after blowout loss to Thunder in opener - ESPN

CHICAGO -- When Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan walked into the locker room following his team's 124-104 season-opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Bulls players were already in the middle of a discussion and asked their coach if they could have the room to talk among themselves.

