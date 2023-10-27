POLL: HUSKERS FOOTBALL FANS: Would You Trade Two CFP Trips For the Shame That Follows?

Shockingly (sarcasm), Jim Harbaugh is about to find himself in deep with the NCAA again and with evidence fast piling up against him in a New England Patriots kind of way, he may not even get a chance to get caught lying to them this time.

The crimes? Sending advance personnel to scout other teams live (crime #1) and recording their sideline (crime #2). The guilty party is a Michigan staffer dumb enough to purchase the tickets and travel costs on his own credit cards. As Charles Barkley said:

“America, let me just tell you something: Do not commit crimes with checks. C’mon, man. If you’re going to break the law, do not write a check.”

Now this is not the place we will stack the evidence against Michigan - such as going 2-4 in 2020 and then making the CFP twice in ‘21 and ‘22 after starting their advance scouting scheme which doesn’t make any significant difference, nope, nope. It was so ineffective over those two seasons they only scheduled eight scouting sessions apiece this season for Ohio State and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Nope, the reason we are here is to gauge just how jealous we are as Huskers fans. Michigan went 2-4 in 2020. We went 3-5. We both Covid cheated with extra practices. We were in a very similar place. Both Harbaugh and Frost took pay cuts following that season to avoid the axe.

Then Jimmy took another path. Could that have been us?

Lord knows we definitely could’ve done a much smarter job of it than they did.

But let’s pretend we made the same moves and were just as Simple Jack dumb as Michigan. Morons. Moronical. Imbeciles. Like the dumbest motherfuckers that ever lived. Stupid ass Jacks.

(Turning off Tropic Thunder now)

Anyway, here’s the thing. If Northwestern’s season is plowing ahead full speed with enough sexual deviants and perverts - players and coaches - on the sideline to fill the perp bus from Con Air, believe that Michigan’s brazen actions being exposed will hang up in the investigation phase long enough for them to go on another CFP run unimpeded.

So here’s the question - assuming this ends in worst way for Michigan - would you be OK if it was Scott Frost setting up the advance scouting which resulted in two CFP playoffs and a possible third followed by likely penalties and shame for being the Pats of college football?

Pop those answers and we’ll see how it goes. And it’s me, so no judgment.

Poll The 2020 season just ended. Would you trade the future sanctions on, outrage at and humiliation to the reputation of the Huskers program for two straight trips to the College Football Playoff? 1) Uh, duh, of course? If you’re not cheatin’, you’re not tryin’. We’re back, baby!

2) I’d literally take that for a bowl game - is this a trick question?

3) Hey, I’ve got ethics, man! Only for a national title.

4) That would be worth a win over Ohio State for a conference title.

5) We’re the team that went for two. No way. (Still good with minor violations like recruiting, extra practices, some walk-around cash, etc)

6) The only titles which matter are those earned purely. No shenanigans of any kind. (I’m kidding. If you’re about to click this one, just don’t.) vote view results 20% 1) Uh, duh, of course? If you’re not cheatin’, you’re not tryin’. We’re back, baby! (15 votes)

5% 2) I’d literally take that for a bowl game - is this a trick question? (4 votes)

5% 3) Hey, I’ve got ethics, man! Only for a national title. (4 votes)

1% 4) That would be worth a win over Ohio State for a conference title. (1 vote)

44% 5) We’re the team that went for two. No way. (Still good with minor violations like recruiting, extra practices, some walk-around cash, etc) (33 votes)

22% 6) The only titles which matter are those earned purely. No shenanigans of any kind. (I’m kidding. If you’re about to click this one, just don’t.) (17 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

