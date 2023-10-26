NEBRASKA vs Purdue: How To Watch Huskers Football - Spreads, Odds, Game Time, TV/Streaming/Radio

THE BETTING BASICS

Current Line: Nebraska —2 1⁄ 2

Moneyline: Nebraska -130/Purdue +110

Over/Under: 39 1⁄ 2 (-112 Over/-108 Under)

ESPN Analytics Matchup Predictor: Huskers 51.9%/Purdue 48.1%

HOW SHOULD YOU SPEND YOUR MONEY

While the spread hasn’t moved that much since the latest rash of injuries (Billy Kemp, Turner Corcoran, Ethan Piper) was confirmed, other predictables are very, very close. Check the ESPN predictor - 51.9% - 48.1% is basically a straight-up push.

And would you really bet Purdue at +110 on the moneyline when you could get +2 1⁄ 2 points for the same exact odds betting the points line? I kind of expect Draft Kings to clean that one up before long.

The MASH unit offense combined with a excellent defense doesn’t leave one feeling confident about anything till we’ve seen that operate for a full game. Except maybe the Unders? (39 1/2?) Nothing feels high-scoring about this.

But other than that, I’m not going to pretend I have strong feelings here - not Haarberg going over 63 1⁄ 2 yards rushing or Thomas Fidone over 24 1⁄ 2 receiving which has been pretty reliable.

(Note: We have Mark picks! He’s distracted just having gotten his newest dog, Bud Pawford, so he’s excused)

“This is gonna be one of the most BIG 10 games ever played! Lotta punts and every field goal counts. I like Nebraska -2 1⁄ 2 and the Under on 39 1⁄ 2 .”

GAME THOUGHTS

The guys to watch for me will be Justin Evans-Jenkins, Henry Lutovsky and Teddy Prochazka who will all be getting their first starts this season. Or in the case of the former two, ever. Eyes will especially be close on Teddy who has been active most of the year, but hasn’t looked anywhere near the true freshman who shined in 2021 before suffering multiple injuries.

The line had improved noticeably in its run blocking this season and the pass protection had even been trending upward after a rough start. Both Evans-Jenkins and Lutovsky have received high marks as backups, but how will they do in their first wire-to-wire action? And if Teddy struggles, is Heinrich at even more risk from of blind side hits than with the struggling Corcoran?

There could be large fluxes in continuity based on whether they can hold the fort or put Haarberg in scramble mode the whole time. And perhaps most importantly, can they at least stretch enough drives to keep the Blackshirts rested enough to put another game on their back?

If not, hopefully, Tony White was watching Utah’s new substitution strategy for slowing time without the help of Dr. Strange?

every time the USC offense subs, Utah makes sure to counter with subbing their biggest defensive linemen on and off the field to burn as much time as possible pic.twitter.com/0DM6j0yrtf — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 22, 2023

Basically, this game has many questions with no answers yet - and one the bookies and many others are saying will require us to win our second one-score game in a row. What do you think?

GAME DAY INFO

Date/Time: Saturday, October 28 at 2:30pm CDT

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln NE

Surface: Field Turf (Crafted by The Bobfather himself in Husker Valhalla)

Opposition Blog: Check out Purdue news at Hammer and Rails, SBNation’s site covering the Purdue Boilermakers

Series Record: Purdue leads the all-time series 6-5. This is no Northwestern-type back and forth -Purdue has won 4 of the last 5 meetings.

TV: The game will be televised on FS1 with Play-by-Play: Jeff Levering and Analyst: Mark Helfrich. It can be streamed on the Fox Sports app with a login from your service provider.

Radio: Huskers Radio Network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at Huskers.com or the Huskers App. The crew will be: Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, and Jessica Coody. The pre- and post-game shows will be handled by Matt Coatney, Tommy Armstrong & Ben McLaughlin.

More streaming options: The official Huskers App is available on iTunes and Google Play. You can access the Spanish broadcast on Huskers.com the Huskers app with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso & Hannah Bassham.

Weather: It should be overcast and chilly for most or all of the game with temps around 39 at kickoff falling only to the mid-30’s by the end of the game. Despite talk of snow showers dominating the convo, chances are currently only around 20-30%.

TRIVIA

The trivia this week will be noticeable for its lack of trivia since these guys only played one goddamned time before joining the Big 10. That was in 1958, a 28-0 loss in West Lafayette, a real historic gem if you appreciate that sort of thing, huh.

A Google search of “Nebraska vs Purdue football trivia” failed to produce a single factoid of Nebraska vs. Purdue football trivia on the first page, so we’re done here.

Go Big Red.

