Nebraska vs Purdue Preview: JOIN US Live With The Boilers at 7 PM!

Our beloved Huskers play Purdue this weekend, and YOU NEED A GAME PREVIEW.

You need to know about the Boilers. They have Hudson Card, the best quarterback in the Big Ten West. They have Devin Mockobee, that crazy legs running back.

They have Graham Harrell for an offensive coordinator. He’s that guy that knows all about the Air Raid offense. They have Ryan Walters as a head coach. He hates Nebraska because he grew up a Colorado fan.

Drew Schneider will join me. Drew is the co-manager at the SBNation Purdue site Hammer and Rails and also writes for ShakintheSouthland (Clemson) and Bring on The Cats (K-STATE). Drew is a Clemson grad, but his dad brainwashed him into the Purdue cult of pain and sadness at a young age. Drew currently resides in Athens, Georgia.

Drew sounds like he needs a lot of therapy.

So say we all.

