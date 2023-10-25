 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

College Football Junkie Schedule for 10/25/23 to 10/28/23

There’s more college football than you can shake a stick at

By Patrick L Gerhart
/ new
2021 Pac-12 Championship Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It’s another beautiful week of college football.

The festivities all started on Tuesday night where we had Liberty blowing up the Western Kentucky defense and winning 42-29. Giving the Flames a perfect 8-0 record.

If you looked west that evening you also saw New Mexico State, who is having a very nice season, beat Louisiana Tech 27-24 in a squeaker.

Now, if you missed both of these games, it’s okay. We have four more days of college football ahead of us. Starting on Wednesday were we have Jacksonville State taking on FIU and UTEP going up against winless Sam Houston State for an intra-Texas matchup.

Yeah, not the best games to have on your Wednesday night but it’s still football and if you’re here you love college football.

So, sit back and relax these next few nights and days to enjoy what the sporting world gods give you.

Also, MACtion starts next week. As always, it’s a beautiful way to celebrate Halloween and the start of November.

Enjoy!

College Football Schedule

﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
Wednesday, October 25th
Jacksonville State at FIU 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
UTEP at Sam Houston 7:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Thursday, October 26th
LIU at CCSU 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Georgia State at Georgia Southern 6:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
SC State at NC Central 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Syracuse at Virginia Tech 6:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Friday, October 27th
Brown at Penn 6:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Florida Atlantic at Charlotte 6:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Saturday, October 28th
Columbia at Yale 11:00 AM NESN / $espn+ Video
Florida State at Wake Forest 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Houston at Kansas State 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Indiana at Penn State 11:00 AM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Maryland at Northwestern 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
Oklahoma at Kansas 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
South Carolina at Texas A&M 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video / SECN / ESPN Video
Tulsa at SMU 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
UConn at Boston College 11:00 AM ACC Network / ACCN Video
UMass at Army 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
West Virginia at UCF 11:00 AM FS1 / FOX Video
Delaware at Towson 12:00 PM NBCSWA / $Flo Video
Holy Cross at Fordham 12:00 PM SNY / $espn+ Video
Northern Iowa at Illinois State 12:00 PM MARQ / $espn+ Video
Clemson at NC State 1:00 PM CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
BYU at Texas 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Campbell at Richmond 2:30 PM MASN / $Flo Video
Duke at Louisville 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV 108
Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville) 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Michigan State at Minnesota 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Mississippi State at Auburn 2:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Oregon at Utah 2:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
Pitt at Notre Dame 2:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 106
Purdue at Nebraska 2:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Virginia at Miami 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Dartmouth at Harvard 3:00 PM NESN+ / $espn+ Video
Prairie View at Florida A&M 3:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Tulane at Rice 3:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
USC at Cal 3:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Wyoming at Boise State 4:30 PM FS2 / FOX Video
Marshall at Coastal Carolina 5:00 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
Air Force at Colorado State 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Tennessee at Kentucky 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Washington at Stanford 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Colorado at UCLA 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Ohio State at Wisconsin 6:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video
Vanderbilt at Ole Miss 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Cincinnati at Oklahoma State 7:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
North Carolina at Georgia Tech 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Old Dominion at James Madison 7:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Washington State at Arizona State 7:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
New Mexico at Nevada 9:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Oregon State at Arizona 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
UNLV at Fresno State 9:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
A&M Commerce at Houston Christian 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Abilene Christian at Southern Utah 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Albany at Maine 12:00 PM $Flo Video / FOX 22 (cable)
Arkansas State at Louisiana Monroe 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
DII: Benedict at Savannah State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Bethune Cookman at Grambling 2:00 PM TBD
Bryant at Charleston Southern 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Bucknell at Colgate 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Chattanooga at VMI 12:30 PM $espn+ Video
The Citadel at Samford 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Duquesne at Sacred Heart 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
East Carolina at UTSA 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Eastern Kentucky at Utah Tech 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
Eastern Washington at Portland State 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
DII: Edward Waters at Allen 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
ETSU at Furman 1:00 PM $espn+ Video / Nexstar (cable)
Howard at Delaware State 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Idaho State at Sacramento State 8:00 PM $espn+ Video / KMAX-31 (cable)
Incarnate Word at Lamar 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Indiana State at North Dakota 1:00 PM $espn+ Video / Midco (cable)
Iowa State at Baylor 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Jackson State at UAPB 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
DII: Kentucky State at Morehouse 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Lafayette at Georgetown 11:30 AM $espn+ Video
DII: Lane at Central State 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Lincoln (CA) at Kennesaw State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Lindenwood at Tennessee State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Louisiana Lafayette at South Alabama 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
Memphis at North Texas 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Mercer at Western Carolina 1:30 PM $espn+ Video
Merrimack at St. Francis (PA) 12:00 PM NEC Front Row Video
DII: Miles at Albany State 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Missouri State at Youngstown State 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Monmouth at William & Mary 12:00 PM $Flo Video / Yurview Virginia (cable)
Montana State at Idaho 3:00 PM $espn+ Video / MTN (cable)
Morehead State at San Diego 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
Morgan State at Norfolk State 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Murray State at North Dakota State 2:30 PM $espn+ Video / ABC ND (cable)
New Hampshire at Rhode Island 12:00 PM $Flo Video
North Alabama at Austin Peay 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
North Carolina A&T at Hampton 1:00 PM $Flo Video
Northern Colorado at Montana 2:00 PM $espn+ Video / MTN (cable)
Northwestern State at McNeese 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
Princeton at Cornell 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
San Jose State at Hawaii 11:00 PM Video / Team1 App / Spectrum (cable)
SEMO at Nicholls 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
South Dakota State at South Dakota 1:00 PM $espn+ Video / Midco (cable)
Southern Illinois at Western Illinois 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Southern Miss at Appalachian State 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Stetson at Drake 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Tarleton at Central Arkansas 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
Stonehill at Wagner 11:00 AM NEC Front Row Video
Stony Brook at Villanova 1:00 PM $Flo Video
Tennessee Tech at Robert Morris 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Texas Southern at Southern 4:00 PM Jaguar Sports Video
Troy at Texas State 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
UC Davis at Northern Arizona 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
UT Martin at Gardner Webb 12:30 PM $espn+ Video
Valparaiso at Butler 12:00 PM $Flo Video
Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan 12:00 PM $espn+ Video

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...