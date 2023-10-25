College Football Junkie Schedule for 10/25/23 to 10/28/23

It’s another beautiful week of college football.

The festivities all started on Tuesday night where we had Liberty blowing up the Western Kentucky defense and winning 42-29. Giving the Flames a perfect 8-0 record.

If you looked west that evening you also saw New Mexico State, who is having a very nice season, beat Louisiana Tech 27-24 in a squeaker.

Now, if you missed both of these games, it’s okay. We have four more days of college football ahead of us. Starting on Wednesday were we have Jacksonville State taking on FIU and UTEP going up against winless Sam Houston State for an intra-Texas matchup.

Yeah, not the best games to have on your Wednesday night but it’s still football and if you’re here you love college football.

So, sit back and relax these next few nights and days to enjoy what the sporting world gods give you.

Also, MACtion starts next week. As always, it’s a beautiful way to celebrate Halloween and the start of November.

Enjoy!