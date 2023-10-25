College Football Junkie Schedule for 10/25/23 to 10/28/23

It’s another beautiful week of college football.
The festivities all started on Tuesday night where we had Liberty blowing up the Western Kentucky defense and winning 42-29. Giving the Flames a perfect 8-0 record.
If you looked west that evening you also saw New Mexico State, who is having a very nice season, beat Louisiana Tech 27-24 in a squeaker.
Now, if you missed both of these games, it’s okay. We have four more days of college football ahead of us. Starting on Wednesday were we have Jacksonville State taking on FIU and UTEP going up against winless Sam Houston State for an intra-Texas matchup.
Yeah, not the best games to have on your Wednesday night but it’s still football and if you’re here you love college football.
So, sit back and relax these next few nights and days to enjoy what the sporting world gods give you.
Also, MACtion starts next week. As always, it’s a beautiful way to celebrate Halloween and the start of November.
Enjoy!
College Football Schedule
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Wednesday, October 25th
|Jacksonville State at FIU
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|UTEP at Sam Houston
|7:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Thursday, October 26th
|LIU at CCSU
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Georgia State at Georgia Southern
|6:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|SC State at NC Central
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Syracuse at Virginia Tech
|6:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Friday, October 27th
|Brown at Penn
|6:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Florida Atlantic at Charlotte
|6:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Saturday, October 28th
|Columbia at Yale
|11:00 AM
|NESN / $espn+ Video
|Florida State at Wake Forest
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Houston at Kansas State
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Indiana at Penn State
|11:00 AM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Maryland at Northwestern
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Oklahoma at Kansas
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
|South Carolina at Texas A&M
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / SECN / ESPN Video
|Tulsa at SMU
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|UConn at Boston College
|11:00 AM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|UMass at Army
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|West Virginia at UCF
|11:00 AM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Delaware at Towson
|12:00 PM
|NBCSWA / $Flo Video
|Holy Cross at Fordham
|12:00 PM
|SNY / $espn+ Video
|Northern Iowa at Illinois State
|12:00 PM
|MARQ / $espn+ Video
|Clemson at NC State
|1:00 PM
|CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
|BYU at Texas
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Campbell at Richmond
|2:30 PM
|MASN / $Flo Video
|Duke at Louisville
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV 108
|Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Miami (Ohio) at Ohio
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Michigan State at Minnesota
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Mississippi State at Auburn
|2:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Oregon at Utah
|2:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
|Pitt at Notre Dame
|2:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 106
|Purdue at Nebraska
|2:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Virginia at Miami
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Dartmouth at Harvard
|3:00 PM
|NESN+ / $espn+ Video
|Prairie View at Florida A&M
|3:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Tulane at Rice
|3:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|USC at Cal
|3:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Wyoming at Boise State
|4:30 PM
|FS2 / FOX Video
|Marshall at Coastal Carolina
|5:00 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|Air Force at Colorado State
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Tennessee at Kentucky
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Washington at Stanford
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Colorado at UCLA
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Ohio State at Wisconsin
|6:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video
|Vanderbilt at Ole Miss
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Cincinnati at Oklahoma State
|7:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|North Carolina at Georgia Tech
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Old Dominion at James Madison
|7:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Washington State at Arizona State
|7:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|New Mexico at Nevada
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Oregon State at Arizona
|9:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|UNLV at Fresno State
|9:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
|A&M Commerce at Houston Christian
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Abilene Christian at Southern Utah
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Albany at Maine
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video / FOX 22 (cable)
|Arkansas State at Louisiana Monroe
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|DII: Benedict at Savannah State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Bethune Cookman at Grambling
|2:00 PM
|TBD
|Bryant at Charleston Southern
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Bucknell at Colgate
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Chattanooga at VMI
|12:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|The Citadel at Samford
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Duquesne at Sacred Heart
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|East Carolina at UTSA
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Eastern Kentucky at Utah Tech
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Eastern Washington at Portland State
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|DII: Edward Waters at Allen
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|ETSU at Furman
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / Nexstar (cable)
|Howard at Delaware State
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Idaho State at Sacramento State
|8:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / KMAX-31 (cable)
|Incarnate Word at Lamar
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Indiana State at North Dakota
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / Midco (cable)
|Iowa State at Baylor
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Jackson State at UAPB
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|DII: Kentucky State at Morehouse
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Lafayette at Georgetown
|11:30 AM
|$espn+ Video
|DII: Lane at Central State
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Lincoln (CA) at Kennesaw State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Lindenwood at Tennessee State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Louisiana Lafayette at South Alabama
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Memphis at North Texas
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Mercer at Western Carolina
|1:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Merrimack at St. Francis (PA)
|12:00 PM
|NEC Front Row Video
|DII: Miles at Albany State
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Missouri State at Youngstown State
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Monmouth at William & Mary
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video / Yurview Virginia (cable)
|Montana State at Idaho
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / MTN (cable)
|Morehead State at San Diego
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Morgan State at Norfolk State
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Murray State at North Dakota State
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video / ABC ND (cable)
|New Hampshire at Rhode Island
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|North Alabama at Austin Peay
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|North Carolina A&T at Hampton
|1:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Northern Colorado at Montana
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / MTN (cable)
|Northwestern State at McNeese
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Princeton at Cornell
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|San Jose State at Hawaii
|11:00 PM
|Video / Team1 App / Spectrum (cable)
|SEMO at Nicholls
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|South Dakota State at South Dakota
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / Midco (cable)
|Southern Illinois at Western Illinois
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Southern Miss at Appalachian State
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Stetson at Drake
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Tarleton at Central Arkansas
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Stonehill at Wagner
|11:00 AM
|NEC Front Row Video
|Stony Brook at Villanova
|1:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Tennessee Tech at Robert Morris
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Texas Southern at Southern
|4:00 PM
|Jaguar Sports Video
|Troy at Texas State
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|UC Davis at Northern Arizona
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|UT Martin at Gardner Webb
|12:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Valparaiso at Butler
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
