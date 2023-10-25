Returning Nebrasketball Players- 2023/24 Edition

The Huskers seem to have recently had a hard time keeping players on the roster year in and year out. However, it’s not just a Nebraska issue. Many teams across the nation have had high turnover in recent years.

This year, might be a little different. Nebraska boasts nine players returning that brings quite a bit of experience back to the court for the Big Red.

Is it enough talent to push the teams game up a bit? Not really, but that is where the transfer portal and the last recruiting class comes in. However, these returning players boast a handful of likely starters and depth coming of the bench for Fred and his coaching staff.

Here are the returning players from last season.

C.J. Wilcher - Junior - Guard - Previous Stops: Xavier

CJ has been a solid contributor for the Huskers playing in every game last season. Starting in all 24 games the Huskers played in. He averaged 8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. All while shooting 39.9% from the field. CJ was second on the team in threes last season with 42 total. Again, a major contributor who we should see an uptick in play this year.

Sam Hoiberg - Sophomore - Guard

Sam is the son of head coach Fred Hoiberg (pretty sure you know that). Sam came off the bench last season and become not only a spark but a contributing factor to the Huskers success. Sam played sparingly but saw his time on the court rise after an injury sidelined Emmanuel Bandoumel. He averaged 4.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game while shooting 55% from the floor. Statistics don’t show that he was technically a 6’0” 183lbs. Not bad stats for division one basketball.

Juwan Gary - Junior - Forward - Previous Stops: Alabama

Juwan at one time played ball for the Tide. Not happy there he decided to take his talent to Lincoln. His first year at Nebraska saw him become a fairly capable transfer who averaged 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. He was sidelined with a season ending injury on January 10th against Illinois. Juwan started each game before then and we should see him healthy and returning to the court this season.

Jamarques Lawrence - Sophomore - Guard

The New Jersey native saw good playing time his first season with the Huskers. Jamarques averaged 18 minuets a game while averaging 5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists. He started the last 12 games for the Big Red. There is talk that Jamarques should have a big season ahead of him.

Blaise Keita - Junior - Forward - Previous Stops: Coffeyville C.C.

Blaise is one of the Huskers returning big men. The 6’11” 257lbs building of a man from Mali averaged 2.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game for the Huskers. His size and strength did him well after he suffered an ankle injury last season. The injury slowed him down but did not keep him totally out from playing. He had surgery in the offseason and should see considerable playing time once again.

Jeffrey Grace III - Sophomore - Guard - Previous Stops: Arizona State

Jeffrey hopes to see more time on the court this season as a walk on Sophomore. Last year he averaged 0.4 points, .03 rebounds, and 0.1 assist per game in the eleven games he played in. Jeffrey came to Nebraska after a short stint with Arizona State.

Keisei Tominaga - Senior - Guard

We all know Keisei at this point. The one senior from last season who had the opportunity to come back to Lincoln but chose to take a look at going pro. Lucky for the Huskers, he decided to come back and we are all better off because of it.

Keisei averaged 13.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game for the Huskers. He shot at a very nice 50.1% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arch. When he was hot, he was truly hot scoring and elevated the Huskers when the ball was in his hands. He is a preseason 2023 All Big Ten selection.

Cale Jacobson - Redshirt Freshman - Guard

A walk on from Ashland, NE. Cale redshirted his freshman season and worked on the scout team. Since he came to Nebraska he has added 10 pounds which will do him well against conference opponents this season. He was one of the nine players who went to Spain this summer and saw considerable time on the court as the Huskers went 3-0 in their games.

Henry Burt - Redshirt Freshman - Forward

A walk on from Elkhorn, NE. Burt redshirted his first season and spent the year on the scout team. He made honorable mention Class-A honors his senior year at Elkhorn South while averaging 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds. He had an ankle injury before the trip to Spain this summer with the team but played in the last two games of the trip.