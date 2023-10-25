Week 8 Cobs: Three Upsets, Two Yards and a Video Board Blunder

It’s that time of the week again. Time to plop down on the couch and enjoy seeing this week’s cob nominations.

North Carolina

The 6-0 Tarheels host the 1-5 Cavaliers in Chapel Hill. What’s the worst that could happen? Well apparently everything. Carolina got outplayed and hustled in a 31-27 upset loss to the Hoos.

San Diego State

The Aztecs were eaten alive. They had no answer for the Wolfpack who snapped a 16-game losing streak. Just when it looked like they might have a chance to salvage a win, SDSU fumbled the ball and sealed the game for Nevada in a 6-0 win.

FUMBLE



Maldonado recovers the ball to give the Pack offense the ball with 1:12 to go in the fourth!



FS2#BattleBorn | #AllIn | #WolfPack150 pic.twitter.com/i9dewFAG3h — Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) October 22, 2023

Iowa 2nd Half

Forget the punt return touchdown that was called back (correct call). The Hawkeyes only had two yards in the 2nd half! Against Minnesota!

Iowa second half drives



3 plays, 0 yards - Punt

2 plays, -6 yards - Fumble

3 plays, 3 yards - Punt

3 plays, 3 yards - Punt

3 plays, -18 yards - Punt

3 plays, 27 yards - Punt

3 plays, -7 yards - Interception — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 22, 2023

Tennessee 2nd Half

The Vols went into Tuscaloosa and had a big 1st half with a 20-7 halftime lead against Bama. However, everything went wrong for Tennessee in the 2nd Half. They were outscored 27-0, which included this costly fumble to seal a win for the Tide.

West Virginia Special Teams

This is exactly what not to do on punt coverage.

Big 12 Refs

I’m not sure why they are still trying to help out the Longhorns even though they are leaving the conference next year.

Houston was marked short here pic.twitter.com/Cp1JPbyHXC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2023

Texas Tech Tight End Jayden York

Spitting on a player is extremely disrespectful. No excuses. Automatic cob.

A Texas Tech player was ejected for spitting in the face of a BYU player. pic.twitter.com/UWN6A0ysWD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023

Michigan State Offensive Lineman Spencer Brown

This is a really bad look especially when your team is getting shut out. Automatic cob.

A dirty and inexcusable play from Michigan State's Spencer Brown.



Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/tovcUf8JoG — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) October 22, 2023

Michigan State Video Board

Before the blowout loss to rivals even started, Michigan State committed the blunder of all blunders. Poor vetting leads to stuff like this happening. Automatic cob.

Michigan State did an in-game trivia question asking fans what country Hitler was born in?? https://t.co/Wr8T75frRM — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 22, 2023

The question sequence here is incredible https://t.co/GZ6WiuCUz6 pic.twitter.com/jWGVYJPbuE — Ramzy Nasrallah (@ramzy) October 22, 2023

Releasing a statement apologizing for putting Hitler on your videoboard while you’re down 42-0 vs. your biggest rival is about as bad as it gets man — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) October 22, 2023

We have a wild selection of cob nominations for Week 8 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 8?

San Diego State

Iowa 2nd Half

Tennessee 2nd Half

West Virginia Special Teams

Big 12 Refs

Jayden York

Spencer Brown

BONUS

Cool alternative look on the CW of the an interception that sealed the win for Virginia.

Ok, the umpire cam for Virginia's pick was pretty great pic.twitter.com/I03SazCyeN — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) October 22, 2023

This could have been a cob for Virginia but North Carolina didn’t score after this huge mistake.

Just a little kiss.

UCF WR Javon Baker blew a kiss toward the Oklahoma sideline during his long TD pass.



Brent Venables was *not* happy. pic.twitter.com/2eSHoW4YGh — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 21, 2023

Shimmy celebration.

Milk that cow!

Milking the cow celebration. Thats a new one. Creative. pic.twitter.com/FqqTyFehkg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 21, 2023

Throwing to your left tackle for the game-winning touchdown.

He may play LT, but Nolan Rucci sure looked smooth when his number was called.



Watch his game-winner in the final seconds. ⤵️ @nolanrucci x @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/nWavxBaMtV — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 22, 2023

Crazy behind-the-leg catch.

Very nice, very smooth.

Interesting strategy. I wonder if more teams will start doing this more often.

every time the USC offense subs, Utah makes sure to counter with subbing their biggest defensive linemen on and off the field to burn as much time as possible pic.twitter.com/0DM6j0yrtf — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 22, 2023

What you didn’t see before Utah’s game-winning field goal.

Holder got it done despite this pic.twitter.com/JdK0dspfFD — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) October 22, 2023

GIMME THAT BACON!