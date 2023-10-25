 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 8 Cobs: Three Upsets, Two Yards and a Video Board Blunder

Another week. Another wild selection of cob nominations.

By Nathaniel Perlow
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 21 Nevada at San Diego State Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s that time of the week again. Time to plop down on the couch and enjoy seeing this week’s cob nominations.

North Carolina

The 6-0 Tarheels host the 1-5 Cavaliers in Chapel Hill. What’s the worst that could happen? Well apparently everything. Carolina got outplayed and hustled in a 31-27 upset loss to the Hoos.

San Diego State

The Aztecs were eaten alive. They had no answer for the Wolfpack who snapped a 16-game losing streak. Just when it looked like they might have a chance to salvage a win, SDSU fumbled the ball and sealed the game for Nevada in a 6-0 win.

Iowa 2nd Half

Forget the punt return touchdown that was called back (correct call). The Hawkeyes only had two yards in the 2nd half! Against Minnesota!

Tennessee 2nd Half

The Vols went into Tuscaloosa and had a big 1st half with a 20-7 halftime lead against Bama. However, everything went wrong for Tennessee in the 2nd Half. They were outscored 27-0, which included this costly fumble to seal a win for the Tide.

West Virginia Special Teams

This is exactly what not to do on punt coverage.

Big 12 Refs

I’m not sure why they are still trying to help out the Longhorns even though they are leaving the conference next year.

Texas Tech Tight End Jayden York

Spitting on a player is extremely disrespectful. No excuses. Automatic cob.

Michigan State Offensive Lineman Spencer Brown

This is a really bad look especially when your team is getting shut out. Automatic cob.

Michigan State Video Board

Before the blowout loss to rivals even started, Michigan State committed the blunder of all blunders. Poor vetting leads to stuff like this happening. Automatic cob.

We have a wild selection of cob nominations for Week 8 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 8?

view results
  • 0%
    North Carolina
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    San Diego State
    (0 votes)
  • 35%
    Iowa 2nd Half
    (47 votes)
  • 2%
    Tennessee 2nd Half
    (3 votes)
  • 1%
    West Virginia Special Teams
    (2 votes)
  • 9%
    Big 12 Refs
    (12 votes)
  • 4%
    Jayden York
    (6 votes)
  • 10%
    Spencer Brown
    (14 votes)
  • 36%
    Michigan State Video Board
    (48 votes)
132 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

Cool alternative look on the CW of the an interception that sealed the win for Virginia.

This could have been a cob for Virginia but North Carolina didn’t score after this huge mistake.

Just a little kiss.

Shimmy celebration.

Milk that cow!

Throwing to your left tackle for the game-winning touchdown.

Crazy behind-the-leg catch.

Very nice, very smooth.

Interesting strategy. I wonder if more teams will start doing this more often.

What you didn’t see before Utah’s game-winning field goal.

GIMME THAT BACON!

