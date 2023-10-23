Corn Nation Over Reaction: One More and That’s a Winning Streak

The Husker Football team is 4-3, having for the second time this season won back-to-back games after Saturday’s 17-9 Homecoming win over Northwestern.

I think Nebraska has defeated all the important teams in Illinois this season, going 3-0 against the state. As a resident of Illinois, I couldn’t be happier.

As for the game against the Wildcats, the offense picked up where they left off against Illinois, going five straight possessions over the two games that ended with turnovers.

I’m going to say this…this defense deserves better. — Five Heart Podcast (@5heartpodcast) October 21, 2023

But that defense...I don’t know if they’re officially being called the Blackshirts yet, but they are definitely playing at a high level, being the key component for the Huskers’ success this season.

While the offense stumbled out of the gate, they eventually found some footing, as Emmett Johnson led the team in rushing and Malachi Coleman caught his first touchdown pass of his career.

Can the offense build on this and sustain this momentum with Heinrich Haarberg at the helm? Hoss seems to think that at some point, the keys to the castle will be returned to Jeff Sims.

And Greg has an interesting question. Who was the last Husker RB to rush for more than 200 yards in a game. Hoss believes it was Tre Bryant in the 2017 season opener against Arkansas State, but post-production research informed us that Bryant ran for 192 yards in the game. So do we have to go all the way back to 2014 and Ameer Abdullah? Because that’s a really freakin’ long time ago.

Regardless...just two more wins til Nebraska is bowling. And we’re grateful for that.