Monday Flakes: A New Match of the Century Contender

Long suffering Husker fans were given a gift this weekend. Many gifts, in fact.

The football team won a game that they really tried to lose.

The volleyball team broke a ten-match losing streak against the hated Badgers. And gave notice that a young team can be mentally tough.

Women’s soccer claimed the Big Ten co-championship.

Iowa lost a game in the most Iowa fashion of all.

The Jackrabbits survived an upset attempt from the Salukis of Southern Illinois.

Okay, maybe the last one was only a gift to me, but still...It was a good weekend.

The Big Ten West is hot garbage and waiting for the garbage-est team of all to claim the final pile of poo before divisions disappear. We are all waiting to see which team is willing to grasp the brass brownish ring.

Why not us?

Why not now?

Note: These are rhetorical questions. You should not be compelled to answer. We all know the B1G West will end in heartbreak and misery; it is only a matter of which team gets to pretend they own less of such things as we forget the 2023 season ever existed.

Were was I? Oh yeah, Flakes. Happy Monday Corn Nation!

Report Card: Huskers 17, Northwestern Wildcats 9 - Corn Nation

Nebraska football went 1-0 this week. It was ugly football. Even Brian Ferentz would call it ugly. It doesn’t matter, because Nebraska went 1-0. And perhaps more importantly, the Huskers won the...

Sports! [Iowa Misery Special Section]

The Ferentz Line Report (Week 8) - Off Tackle Empire

We all know that Kirk and Brian have absolutely no interest in crossing the Ferentz Line, contracts be damned. At this point, it’s really just about how big of a middle finger can the Ferentzi give...

Minnesota upsets No. 24 Iowa after officials overturn go-ahead punt return TD in final minutes

Officials determined that Iowa's Cooper DeJean made an invalid fair catch signal before fielding the ball.

Iowa lost on invalid fair catch that wiped away touchdown, College Football Playoff hope - SBNation.com

Iowa lost a heartbreaking ‘invalid fair catch’ ruling that wiped away a touchdown.

Oh yeah...the Husker victory over the Badgers is now enshrined in the Way Back Machine.

