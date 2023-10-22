“I Think We Would Have Lost this Game at the Beginning of the Year” - Opportunity Awaits for Nebraska Football

Win and advance.

Or.

Win by one.

At this point for Nebraska it is win by one. The Huskers are now two games from a bowl eligibility.

Win two in the next five games and Matt Rhule is officially ahead of schedule. At Temple and Baylor, Rhule did not sacrifice the future for the present. It appears to continue that way. He still wants to go snap by snap. Play by play. Win that next play.

Lost the last one? Then win the next one.

Win by one.

This game was ugly. It wasn’t great football. Northwestern is a team dealing with great adversity. I would say that Nebraska has been a program that lives and swims in adversity. Not adversity that involves firing coaches for cause (rightfully or wrongfully).

But adversity that comes with dealing with excessive expectations and losing at the same time. It feels like Nebraska fans want the Huskers to go on a “diet.”

Please stick with me here. I hope this analogy makes sense.

They want to see Nebraska football lose “10 pounds” in a week.

Is that sustainable? No. Rhule doesn’t want to “lose 10 pounds” in a week. He wants to go day-by-day. Make good decisions. Small decisions. Good small decisions, over and over again, stack up.

What does “stacking” look like? Well according to Matt Rhule after the game, it sure looks like stacking good and small decisions is working.

“I think we would have lost this game at the beginning of the year,” Coach Rhule said after the game.

Back to the analogy.

Those dieters looking to drop 10 pounds in a week are bothered by the turnovers and the lack of offensive production. They probably want Satterfield fired. Or whatever. They want it all now.

The dieters who are hoping to make good stackable decisions are happy that Nebraska is 4-3 and are in control of their own destiny.

Win and advance. I mean, win by one.

Opportunity awaits.

Matt Rhule said he doesn't do things for theatrics but was pointing at Tom Osborne's box after the Malachi Coleman TD.



"Because Coach Osborne came in and said, ‘If you guys keep running the belly G option, you have to run the belly G pass.’" — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) October 22, 2023

The Big Ten West may die.



But its spirit will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/I3sLjmK2Xh — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) October 21, 2023

At 4-3 this morning the #Huskers have a winning record in October for the first time since being 4-2 in 2019 (before losing four in a row that year). They were at 2-1 in September of 2021. — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) October 22, 2023

Happy Birthday Memorial Stadium. pic.twitter.com/lfhu6WyYUj — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) October 21, 2023

