2 Nebraska vs #1 Wisconsin Watch Thread

#2 Nebraska (18-0, B1G 9-0) vs #1 Wisconsin (18-0, B1G 9-0)

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 7:00 pm (CT)

Where: Devaney Center Lincoln, NE

Video: BTN/FoxSports

Radio: Husker Radio Network

Live stats

Hope you are hydrated because it is match time and we need you. We need you yelling at the TV. We need you giving positive energy to Huskers. Nebraska absolutely has the ability to beat the #1 team in the country. They need and aggressive and a close to flawless match to do it. Let’s Go Big Red!

This match has the potential to go to five sets. The Husker’s ability to find a way to win has served them well already this season. They will need to access that focus multiple times in this match as Wisconsin adjusts strategy. Coach Cook believes that “the great ones adjust”. We know teams must do this come NCAA tournament time but they must also do it to beat a talented Badger team.

Beating the Badgers requires waves of high execution in passing, serving, offense and defense. No one facet alone can beat a team like this, so the Huskers need every part of their game for two+ hours for the win. GBR!

Nebraska (18-0, B1G 9-0)

#2 Bergen Reilly 6’1’’ FR Setter

#5 Bekka Allick 6’4’’ SO MB

#6 Laney Choboy 5’3’’ FR DS/L

#7 Maisie Boesiger 5’6’’ SO DS/L

#8 Lexi Rodriguez 5’5’’ JR DS/L

#9 Kennedi Orr 6’0’’ JR Setter

#10 Caroline Jurevicius 6’2‘‘ FR OH

#11 Hayden Kubik 6’2’’ SO OH

#13 Merritt Beason 6’4’’ JR OH

#14 Ally Batenhorst 6’5’’ JR OH

#15 Andi Jackson 6’3‘‘ FR MB

#22 Lindsay Krause 6’4’’ JR OH

#27 Harper Murray 6’2’’ FR OH

#44 Maggie Mendelson 6’5’’ SO MB

#1 Wisconsin (18-0, B1G 9-0)

#6 MJ Hammill 6’2’’ SR Setter

#9 CC Crawford 6’3’’ SR MB

#10 Devyn Robinson 6’2’’ SR MB/RS

#11 Izzy Ashburn 5’11’’ GR Setter

#12 Temi Thomas-Ailara 6’2’’ GR OH

#13 Sarah Franklin 6’4’’ SR OH

#14 Anna Smrek 6’9’’ JR MB/RS

#21 Gulce Guctekin 5’5’’ SO Libero

#22 Julia Orzol 6’0’’ JR OH/Libero

#52 Carter Booth 6’7’’ SO MB