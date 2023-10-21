Will Nebraska Cover The Point Spread Against Northwestern?

Earlier this week I ask two survey questions of Nebraska fans heading into the Northwestern game.
This week’s survey questions are as follows:
Will Nebraska cover the 12.5 point spread against Northwestern?
- yes
- no
Do you expect to see Jeff Sims to start again this season?
- Yes
- No
- only if Heinrich Haarberg is injured
Results are as follows:
AND
