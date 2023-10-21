Will Nebraska Cover The Point Spread Against Northwestern?

Earlier this week I ask two survey questions of Nebraska fans heading into the Northwestern game.

This week’s survey questions are as follows:

Will Nebraska cover the 12.5 point spread against Northwestern?

yes

no

Do you expect to see Jeff Sims to start again this season?

Yes

No

only if Heinrich Haarberg is injured

Results are as follows:

AND

Also - I thought you might enjoy some other surveys from across the SBNation landscape!

Hey look!

Wisconsin fans hate their offensive coordinator! That’s novel!

