The Battle of Who Wants to be 4-3: Northwestern vs. Nebraska Football Game Thread

Welcome to our sixth Game Thread of the 2023 Nebraska football season.

Nate M’s Quick Thoughts: This is setting up perfect for a letdown game and Northwestern has been a team over the past decade that 10 times out of 10, Nebraska should win. But we know that that is now how the series has gone.

It could be a toss up game but if Nebraska does what it is supposed to do then I think Nebraska wins comfortably.

Nate M’s Prediction: Nebraska 24 - Northwestern 7.

Date: Today!

Location: The Best Looking Football Stadium in Lincoln, NE.

Time: 2:30 a.m. Central.

TV Broadcast Info: Big Ten Network. Cory Provus - Play by Play. Jake Butt - Color Commentator. Brooke Fletcher - Sideline.

Radio Broadcast Info: Husker Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning and Jessica Coody)

Internet Radio: Huskers.com

Nebraska-Illinois Series History:

Saturday’s meeting will be the 17th all-time between Nebraska and Northwestern, and mark the 13th consecutive season the two schools have squared off. Nebraska holds a 9-7 advantage in the all-time series, including a 5-3 lead in games played in Lincoln.

• The series is tied at six wins apiece since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011.

• Eight of the 12 meetings between the two schools since 2011 have been decided by three or fewer points or in overtime. Northwestern holds a 5-3 edge in those games.

• Nebraska has defeated Northwestern on the final play of the game twice in Lincoln–a Hail Mary victory in 2013 and a walk-off field goal to win in 2019.

• Nebraska and Northwestern will not meet in 2024 in the Big Ten’s new non-divisional scheduling format. The schools are scheduled to meet in 2025, 2027 and 2028.The

Matchup from Huskers Game Notes:

Nebraska returns to Memorial Stadium for a two-game homestand, beginning with a Big Ten West matchup against Northwestern this Saturday. The contest between the Huskers and the Wildcats will kick off shortly after 2:30 p.m., with television coverage provided by Big Ten Network and on the Fox Sports App. The game is also available on the Huskers Radio Network, the official Huskers App and Huskers.com.

Nebraska will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium as part of Saturday’s game-day festivities. One of college football’s most iconic and storied venues hosted its first game on Oct. 13, 1923, and was officially dedicated a week later on Oct. 20, 1923. The Huskers and Northwestern will play before the 393rd consecutive sellout in Lincoln, a streak that dates back to 1962.

Nebraska heads into the second half of its 2023 season with a 3-3 record, including a 1-2 mark in the Big Ten. The Huskers posted a 20-7 victory in their most recent outing, an Oct. 6 victory at Illinois. Nebraska continued to lean on its defense in the win at Illinois, allowing just 21 rushing yards. The Blackshirt defense has been dominant against the run throughout the season, allowing less than 60 rushing yards in five of six games.

Northwestern will also enter the contest with a 3-3 record and a 1-2 mark in conference play. The Wildcats are also coming off a bye after defeating Howard, 23-20, in a non-conference game on Oct. 7. Northwestern boasts a strong passing game on offense, completing better than 60 percent of its attempts, while throwing for 10 touchdowns in the first half of the season. Interim Head Coach David Braun is leading the Wildcats after taking over the program this summer.