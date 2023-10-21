Nebraska Huskers’ Memorial Stadium 100th Anniversary Limited Edition Football: A Timeless Tribute to Tradition

(Be sure to use the link and coupon code at the bottom of this!!!!!)

2023 marks a century of triumphs, legends, and unforgettable moments at Memorial Stadium. From “The Run”, to “The Hit”, to back-to-back National Championships in ’70 and ’71, the memories that flow through those walls will be with us forever.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, we proudly present the Nebraska Huskers Memorial Stadium 100th Anniversary Limited Edition Football. This exclusive piece of sports history is more than just a ball; it’s a symbol of pride, heritage, and unwavering loyalty to the Cornhuskers.

Since its opening in 1923, Memorial Stadium has been a constant monument to excellence in college football. It’s the place where dreams were forged, records shattered, legends are made, and has witnessed the rise of iconic athletes like Will Shields, Ahman Green, and Roger Craig alongside the relentless spirit of the Cornhuskers fanbase.

Our 100th Anniversary Limited Edition Football is more than just a piece of memorabilia; it’s a symbol of a legacy that spans a century. Memorial Stadium stands for a bastion of football excellence, a testament to the hard-working individuals who call this beautiful state home. From the deafening roar of the crowd to the iconic Sea of Red, it’s where dreams have taken shape and legends have been born.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are more than a football team; they embody pride, tradition, and unwavering loyalty. This limited-edition masterpiece allows you to own a piece of history, enabling you to reminisce about 100 years of unforgettable moments at Memorial Stadium and connect . Don’t miss this chance to display your Huskers pride and invest in a piece of sports history that will be cherished forever.

Your limited edition football will be 1/5000 ever made, comes with a certificate of authenticity, and a portion of the proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish Nebraska. Fully licensed and fully embossed, each panel pays homage to the stadium’s storied history, national championships, and pays tribute to die-hard Husker fans, ensuring that the spirit of Huskers football endures for generations to come.

Grab your exclusive piece of Nebraska history before they’re gone.

That’s the promotional bit. I think these are rather cool. Note that you can order a display case along with the football.

You can order them at this link.

Please use the coupon code CORN. This will get you $15 off.