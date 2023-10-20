BOOM! Omaha Westside’s Caleb Benning Commits to Nebraska

Caleb Benning, son of former Nebraska running back Damon Benning, committed to our beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers earlier tonight.

Benning is a three-star athlete from Omaha Westside. Westside just completed an undefeated regular season. He is ranked by 247 as the 4th best player in Nebraska, the 30th-best athlete, and the 715th-best player overall nationally.

Benning picked Nebraska over offers from Iowa, Duke, Kansas, and Iowa State, among others.

BREAKING NEWS: Caleb Benning is N!⁰⁰Omaha Westside senior Caleb Benning sits down with @MikeSautter_ to discuss his commitment to the #Huskers.#GBR pic.twitter.com/bI712ixQga — Hail Varsity (@HailVarsity) October 21, 2023

Benning’s committment is the eighth in-state player for the 2024 class. Others are Dae’vonn Hall, Eric Ingwerson, Donovan Jones, Daniel Kaelin, Isaiah McMorris,and Carter Nelson. (Fun fact - last night was the 1st game this season the Bellevue West triplets got to play together!)

Big man TD. Love to see it. https://t.co/gKv2pB75he — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) October 20, 2023

Caleb was highly underrated as an injury his junior year resulted in him missing most of the season and he didn’t live in the Nike/Rivals camps. He recovered ahead of schedule to return for the 2022 state title game where he notched 13 receptions for 97 yards in Omaha Westside’s 43-41 revenge victory over Gretna.

He had a very low-key commitment process and while many considered his Husker nod just a matter of time, this a still a top grab. He is the epitome of a Matt Rhule recruit - a high-end athlete with multiple football skills who can be considered for multiple positions. Locking him down is major victory, especially coming at a time where it’s open season on our top commitments.