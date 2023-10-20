 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BOOM! Omaha Westside’s Caleb Benning Commits to Nebraska

Caleb Benning ends any worries he might have had other suitors in mind. One of the best athletes in Nebraska is N.

By Jon Johnston and Andy Ketterson
Caleb Benning, son of former Nebraska running back Damon Benning, committed to our beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers earlier tonight.

Benning is a three-star athlete from Omaha Westside. Westside just completed an undefeated regular season. He is ranked by 247 as the 4th best player in Nebraska, the 30th-best athlete, and the 715th-best player overall nationally.

Benning picked Nebraska over offers from Iowa, Duke, Kansas, and Iowa State, among others.

Benning’s committment is the eighth in-state player for the 2024 class. Others are Dae’vonn Hall, Eric Ingwerson, Donovan Jones, Daniel Kaelin, Isaiah McMorris,and Carter Nelson. (Fun fact - last night was the 1st game this season the Bellevue West triplets got to play together!)

Caleb was highly underrated as an injury his junior year resulted in him missing most of the season and he didn’t live in the Nike/Rivals camps. He recovered ahead of schedule to return for the 2022 state title game where he notched 13 receptions for 97 yards in Omaha Westside’s 43-41 revenge victory over Gretna.

He had a very low-key commitment process and while many considered his Husker nod just a matter of time, this a still a top grab. He is the epitome of a Matt Rhule recruit - a high-end athlete with multiple football skills who can be considered for multiple positions. Locking him down is major victory, especially coming at a time where it’s open season on our top commitments.

