Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Northwestern

The Huskers are back after a bye week and it’s time for another Nebraska win!

The Northwestern Wildcats come to Lincoln on Saturday, and while many of the matches have gone back and forth with these two teams, the Huskers are going to run away with this one.

Here are your five reasons why:

#1 BYE WEEK REST

In the past few years Nebraska hasn’t had a lot of luck coming off a bye week, but this is a new team with a new coach and the rest from the bye week is going to be big for the Huskers. There were several banged up players and they have had a little more time to heal up. The team and coaching staff has also been given an extra week to prep for the Wildcats.

#2 THE HUSKERS’ RUSHING ATTACK

Heinrich Harrberg and Anthony Grant are going to be back at on Saturday. Northwestern’s rushing defense gives away 172 yards a game, so things are looking good for the strength of the Husker offense.

#3 NEBRASKA’S DEFENSE

With time to heal up their ailments, I expect the Husker defense to be back in full force. I also expect them to be more than ready for the Wildcats’ offense. The Husker rushing defense is still 2nd in the B1G and Northwestern’s rushing offense is last in the conference. I like those odds. I am picturing a repeat of the Illinois game with only 21 yards allowed.

#4 OF COURSE- TAKEAWAYS

After the rushing game is snuffed out, Northwestern will go to what has worked for it and try to pass, but the Husker secondary will be ready. This will be a game of more takeaways by the defense than we have seen so far. One of them will be returned for a touchdown and will help seal the game for the Huskers.

#5 BECAUSE WE DESERVE IT DAMN IT

Husker fans have been through the ringer in the last seven years and we deserve a season with more than 3 or 4 wins. This Northwestern win gets us to four wins and keeps the Huskers on track to a bowl game. It’s time for the fans to stop being tortured and it starts tomorrow.

Saturday we’ll all be celebrating 100 years of Memorial Stadium and another Husker win!

