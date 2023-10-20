Friday Flakes: Going Forward Nebraska’s Young Wide Receivers Should Be Good to Go After Bye Week

Yesterday at the press conference Coach Rhule was asked about Coach McGwire and the wide receiver room.

He said that McGwire had to take many steps up in terms of his coaching with everything he has had to deal with this season.

Rhule also said that playing early at the wide receiver position is one of the more difficult things to do as a player. However, with this bye week the young receivers should know what is going on and what to do against certain coverages that they should be good to go the rest of the season.

Rhule on the young WRs: Great 2 weeks of practice. "I know this. They might be young, but they're as fast as any group of receivers in the country. Not very often you have 10.3/10.4 guys out there... They're ready to play... Those guys can play and I'm excited to see them play." — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) October 19, 2023

We shall see!

Ask the Expert: Northwestern writer offers Saturday predictions

Nebraska welcomes the 3-3 Northwestern Wildcats to Lincoln on Saturday for its first game in the second half of the 2023 season.

This week, HuskerOnline sat down with Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport to breakdown Northwestern in the “Ask the Expert” column. He talks the Wildcats’ surprising .500 start, the health of quarterback Ben Bryant and interim head coach David Braun’s shot at the full-time job.

Here are Vaccher’s thoughts and score prediction for Saturday’s game.

The 3-2-1: Rhule has embraced how Nebraska needs to win

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield have embraced the style of football NU will have to play to win down the stretch in 2023.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, we ask two questions and make one prediction.

Nebraska Thursday nuggets: Rhule talks Northwestern

Nebraska held its final full practice of the week on Thursday morning leading up to this weekend’s home game vs. Northwestern.

Here is a full recap of what head coach Matt Rhule had to say about the Huskers…

