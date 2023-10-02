Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Illinois And Other Big Ten Teams in Week 6

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Illinois is a 3.5-point favorite over Nebraska.
The over/under is 44.5.
A quick look at Illinois schedule so far:
- vs Toledo — 30-28 Illinois win
- at Kansas — 34-23 Illinois loss
- vs Penn State — 30-13 Illinois loss
- vs Florida Atlantic — 23-17 Illinois win
- at Purdue — Boilers killed Illinois 44-19
At this point, Illinois is sitting at 2-3 just like our beloved Huskers. The Purdue scoring is surprising, and they didn’t play horribly against Penn State.
Other Big Ten Teams In Week 6
- Ohio State is favored by 19.5 points over Maryland. The OU is 55.5.
- Iowa is favored by 2.5 points over Purdue. The OU is 40.5.
- Michigan is a 20.5-point favorite over Minnesota. The OU is 47.5.
- No line on Rutgers - Wisconsin.
- No line on Northwestern - Howard.
Other Games
- Texas is a 6-point favorite against Oklahoma in the Red River Shootout or whatever they’re calling it these days.
- Alabama is a 2.5-point favorite over Texas A&M. The OU is 50.
- LSU is favored by 6.5 over Mizzou. The OU is 63.5.
- Colorado is favored by 4.5 over Arizona. The OU is 59.5.
What do you guys think of the odds on these games?
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
