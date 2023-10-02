Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Illinois And Other Big Ten Teams in Week 6

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Illinois is a 3.5-point favorite over Nebraska.

The over/under is 44.5.

A quick look at Illinois schedule so far:

vs Toledo — 30-28 Illinois win

at Kansas — 34-23 Illinois loss

vs Penn State — 30-13 Illinois loss

vs Florida Atlantic — 23-17 Illinois win

at Purdue — Boilers killed Illinois 44-19

At this point, Illinois is sitting at 2-3 just like our beloved Huskers. The Purdue scoring is surprising, and they didn’t play horribly against Penn State.

Other Big Ten Teams In Week 6

Ohio State is favored by 19.5 points over Maryland. The OU is 55.5.

Iowa is favored by 2.5 points over Purdue. The OU is 40.5.

Michigan is a 20.5-point favorite over Minnesota. The OU is 47.5.

No line on Rutgers - Wisconsin.

No line on Northwestern - Howard.

Other Games

Texas is a 6-point favorite against Oklahoma in the Red River Shootout or whatever they’re calling it these days.

Alabama is a 2.5-point favorite over Texas A&M. The OU is 50.

LSU is favored by 6.5 over Mizzou. The OU is 63.5.

Colorado is favored by 4.5 over Arizona. The OU is 59.5.

What do you guys think of the odds on these games?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.