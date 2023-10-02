 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Illinois And Other Big Ten Teams in Week 6

By Jon Johnston
Stephen Bruce

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Illinois is a 3.5-point favorite over Nebraska.

The over/under is 44.5.

A quick look at Illinois schedule so far:

  • vs Toledo — 30-28 Illinois win
  • at Kansas — 34-23 Illinois loss
  • vs Penn State — 30-13 Illinois loss
  • vs Florida Atlantic — 23-17 Illinois win
  • at Purdue — Boilers killed Illinois 44-19

At this point, Illinois is sitting at 2-3 just like our beloved Huskers. The Purdue scoring is surprising, and they didn’t play horribly against Penn State.

Other Big Ten Teams In Week 6

  • Ohio State is favored by 19.5 points over Maryland. The OU is 55.5.
  • Iowa is favored by 2.5 points over Purdue. The OU is 40.5.
  • Michigan is a 20.5-point favorite over Minnesota. The OU is 47.5.
  • No line on Rutgers - Wisconsin.
  • No line on Northwestern - Howard.

Other Games

  • Texas is a 6-point favorite against Oklahoma in the Red River Shootout or whatever they’re calling it these days.
  • Alabama is a 2.5-point favorite over Texas A&M. The OU is 50.
  • LSU is favored by 6.5 over Mizzou. The OU is 63.5.
  • Colorado is favored by 4.5 over Arizona. The OU is 59.5.

What do you guys think of the odds on these games?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

