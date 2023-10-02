Huskers in the NFL Week 4

A big thanks to Nate McHugh for stepping in and taking over the Huskers in the NFL last week. Here is a rundown of how each Husker did during their week four NFL games.

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

While Toure may have only had one catch in the Packers loss to the Lions, it was one for the highlights.

Dicaprio Bootle, Carolina Panthers

After being elevated from the practice squad, Bootle saw his first action with the Panthers in their loss to the Vikings but wasn’t in a position to make any plays.

Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

The struggles of Randy Gregory continued as he had three tackles and a quarterback hurry but struggled in the run game and lost his starting spot.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

While Maliek Collins only finished with a tackle and a quarterback hurry his Texans defense shut the Steelers down and helped Houston win their second game of the season.

Brett Maher, Los Angeles Rams

In the Rams win over the Colts, Maher hit three of his five field goals including two field goals that were over 50 yards long.

Trey Palmer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield (6) to Trey Palmer (2)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1 yard

pic.twitter.com/RHuJ1yh20R — NFL TD Videos (@NFLTDsVideos) October 1, 2023

After being a big play weapon for the Huskers, Palmer is turning into a redzone weapon for the Bucs. Both of Palmer’s touchdowns this season have come in short yardage situations, this time on a fade route.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

David may have finished with just five tackles but he had a couple of key third down stops that ended drives and helped the Buccaneers get a big divisional win.

Nick Gates, Washington Commanders

Nick Gates (and his dual middle fingers) are definitely a vibe. pic.twitter.com/p9UykQsnrU — Homer McFanboy (@HomerMcFanboy) October 1, 2023

Playing against the Eagles, Gates has his hands full going against Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Fletcher Cox. Gates wasn’t perfect but was able to hold his own and help the Commanders nearly pull off the major upset.

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

Bad news for Cam as he left the game before halftime with a foot injury and left the locker room in a boot. Let’s hope the injury isn’t anything serious and Jurgens can get back to tossing defenders.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Reach block by Lane Johnson and Jack Stoll climbs to the 2nd level. Great blocking and good job by Gainwell! pic.twitter.com/UN7CYwYzJ2 — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) October 1, 2023

Another week and another strong blocking performance by Jack Stoll. An Eagles fan put it nicely on Twitter calling Stoll a skinny right guard.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

On his way to a nice game forcing a fumble to go along with six tackles, but a hit to his head during the third quarter put Taylor-Britt into the concussion protocol and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Let’s hope that Cam isn’t hurt too seriously and can get back out there.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

Playing 21% of the Raiders offensive plays, Abdullah caught both passes thrown his way for 14 total yards.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

After being inactive or not playing most of the year, Jaimes saw action at guard getting four snaps in their win over the Raiders.