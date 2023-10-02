Nebraska Football: Players of the Game - Michigan

Let’s forget this game ever happened. Our focus is on this Friday’s game against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Before we flush Saturday’s abomination down the toilet, here are two players I wanted to highlight.

Josaiah Stewart

The Coastal Carolina transfer proved he belonged with the big boys. Stewart looked like Elvis Dumervil coming off the edge for the Wolverines. He finished with 5 tackles, 2 sacks and a QB hurry, and his play, along with the rest of the Wolverines front 7, helped squash the Nebraska offense early.

The entire Michigan O-line

Coming into the game, I felt like the defense had a good chance to make things ugly & Nebraska had a chance to upset the Wolverines. 5 plays into Michigan’s first drive on offense, I knew we were in for a very long day. The Wolverines’ offensive line was having their way with our front 7. Guys were getting blown 10-15 yards off the line of scrimmage. Roman Wilson capped the drive off with college football’s catch of the year. On their second drive, coming off the tipped INT, the hole that was opened for the Kalel Mullings TD run was so large you could have drove a Nissan Pathfinder through it. They completely dominated & thrashed us, as if they had a point to prove.

There’s no way in hell you guys thought I was going to select a Nebraska player, right?

