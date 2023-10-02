Monday Flakes: We’re On To Illinois

We’ve had these moments with previous Husker coaches.

You know, that moment when you watch a much better team and realize how far Nebraska has to go. It’s like Groundhog Day over and over again.

Will we finally get to the light at the end of the tunnel. Or will it be yet another train?

Time will tell.

Corn Flakes

Husker basketball host opening night for upcoming 2023-2024 season | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball welcomed thousands of fans to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday for the teams’ annual opening nights. Both teams have lots of excitement and expectations surrounding

Huskers open fall play with 18-10 win vs. Omaha

Nebraska baseball began its fall slate with an 18-10 win against Omaha in an exhibition at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park on Friday night.

Report Card: Michigan Wolverines 45, Huskers 7 - Corn Nation

All week, I kept referring back to this line in my season preview of Michigan football:

Michigan is loaded again in 2023, and the conversation has shifted from “can Jim Harbaugh ever match up with...

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule explains long rebuilding road for Huskers after Michigan blowout

Rhule sent a message following the 45-7 loss.

Nebraska-Michigan instant thoughts: Yes, Matt Rhule’s rebuild will take longer than anticipated - The Athletic

Nebraska is bruised physically and psychologically after the loss, but unfortunately has a short week to recover.

Huskers Open Fall Play with 18-10 Win vs. Omaha - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Huskers scored 18 runs on 20 hits and one error, while the Mavericks totaled 10 runs on 11 hits and an error.

J.J. McCarthy, Girlfriend Seen in PDA While Michigan Was Blowing Out Nebraska - Sports Illustrated

The Wolverines quarterback was spotted on the sidelines with his attention elsewhere during Saturday’s rout in Lincoln.

#2 Nebraska Volleyball Hit 13-0 With Tough Win Over Indiana - Corn Nation

Huskers are heading back to Lincoln with 2 road wins

Sports!

These Blue Jays fans 'left feeling full in every way' after eating 245 hot dogs this season | CBC Radio

Jody Matheson and Ryan Rushton are the self-proclaimed Loonie Dog Kings, and they have the big hot dog outfits to match the title. The two combined to eat 245 hot dogs, with Rushton eating 140, over 11 games.

The Green Bay Packers: where fans rather than a billionaire are the owners | Green Bay Packers | The Guardian

US sports teams often leverage the threat of relocation to access taxpayers’ money. But the Packers have thrived under a community driven model

Phillies deny emotional support alligator from entering ballpark | AP News

A Phillies fan and his emotional support alligator were denied entrance to watch Philadelphia host Pittsburgh.

Former Red Sox knuckleballer Tim Wakefield dies at 57 - ESPN

Tim Wakefield, the first baseman-turned-knuckleballer who helped the Red Sox win two World Series titles, has died at the age of 57.

Christian McCaffrey breaks Jerry Rice’s 49ers record while scoring 4 touchdowns in win over Cardinals

McCaffrey’s among the 49ers greats just 18 games into his career in San Francisco.

Simone Biles does Yurchenko double pike at world championships

Simone Biles will have the Yurchenko double pike vault named for her after doing it at world championships. It will be fifth skill to have her name.

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

What If the Robots Were Very Nice While They Took Over the World? | WIRED

One of the most human games of all has now been conquered by AI. And the machine emulated one of the kindest players.

Canadian breaks speed record for eating 50 Carolina reapers | Guinness World Records | The Guardian

Mike Jack beat his own time for eating 50 Carolina reapers, then ate 85 more for a total of 135 in a single sitting

Maybe I should have put that article up in the Sports! section?

Dad Honors Career by Recreating Adorable Photo With Son Who is Now a Pilot at Same Airline–LOOK

As part of a flight from Omaha to Chicago, Flowers II and III sat side by side, pilot and co-pilot, father and son, and snapped a photo.

The Weekly Dump

Viruses lurking in giraffe and lemur poop could lead to new antibacterial drugs, scientists say | Live Science

Scientists uncovered viruses that infect bacteria, called bacteriophages, in animal poop and are testing whether they could work as antibiotics.