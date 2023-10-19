Wrestling: Huskers Snag a Top Recruit to Start ‘25 Class

After an enormous 2023 recruiting class, it appears that Nebraska may be very selective with who they take these next couple recruiting cycles. In fact, both of their commits for the 2024 class are in the Top 100, and they just got another big-boarder to start the 2025 class.

One of Nebraska’s main targets committed on Tuesday evening when Tyler Eise committed to the Huskers. Out of Ponderosa High School in Colorado, Eise is not only the top high school wrestler in the state, he’s one of the best in the country.

#16 on JR Big Board, Ty Eise committed to Nebraska earlier tonight pic.twitter.com/c14e1edPd2 — Seed King (@MatScouts1) October 18, 2023

A junior this season, Eise won himself his first state title in Class 5A at 175 pounds as a sophomore. As a freshman, he made it to the state final but fell short at 145 pounds. He’s ranked as the No. 2 170-pounder in the country by FloWrestling and is No. 18 on the Class of 2025 Big Board. At MatScouts, he’s ranked No. 16 overall in the class of 2025.

In fact, if he does indeed sign with Nebraska when the time comes, he’ll be the highest-rated recruit Nebraska has signed since inking then-No. 11 Lenny Pinto out of Pennsylvania in 2021.

Eise has had an impressive 2023. In addition to his state championship, he also won a Cheesehead Invite title (one of the toughest tournaments of the year). Then at the Walsh Ironman Invite, he finished fourth in a field stacked with the country’s best. At the 2022 edition of Super 32 (THE toughest folkstyle wrestling tournament in the country), Eise took third at 170 pounds.

Just a month ago, Eise took on top-ranked Angelo Ferrari at FloWrestling’s Who’s Number One event. Eise ended up falling to Ferrari, an Iowa commit, via 5-1 decision — although there were some controversial scoring exchanges in the match that seemed to go Ferrari’s way.

Nebraska currently has a very young roster, so don’t expect the 2024 and 2025 classes to be very big. I’d imagine that with the spots they do have, they’ll be looking for high impact difference-makers like Eise.

There’s no telling what weight Eise will end up at — considering he went from 145 to 175 between his freshman and sophomore years and still has a couple years of growing before joining the Huskers.

Ideally, Eise can slot in at 174 for the Huskers. After losing 4x All-American Mikey Labriola to graduation, junior Elise Brown Ton is set to hit the starting lineup this season. But beyond him, Nebraska has no real heir apparent on the roster. Eise could slide in as a freshman after Brown Ton graduates.

If he ends up going 184, he’ll likely show up and redshirt behind Pinto during his senior season before taking over that spot in 2026-27.

Either way, Nebraska is in need of depth and future impact wrestlers in its upper weights. In more ways than one, Eise is a huge recruiting win for the Huskers who last year signed two of Colorado’s best.

Seems that the Huskers have begun to form a pipeline of talent from the Centennial State.