Thursday Flakes: Travel Apps, Overhead Bins and Banning Influencers

Last weekend, there was a solar eclipse visible across much of North America. As an astronomy enthusiast, I walked over to the planetarium in Guadalajara where they were hosting a special event open to the public. There were plenty of telescopes and cameras with solar filters for people to view the eclipse safely. There were also plenty of people making a makeshift viewing apparatus using a shoebox and empty toilet paper roll to view the annual eclipse safely. You could even just cut a small hole into a piece of paper to view the reflection of the eclipse on the ground. #14 Welding Glasses will do the trick as well. I’m looking forward to the total solar eclipse that will be visiting in the United States and Mexico on April 8, 2024.

This is quite a view. pic.twitter.com/I2qI7CbPyk — CBS Sports College Football (@CBSSportsCFB) October 14, 2023

Did you go out and see the annular solar eclipse last Saturday?

Have you seen a total solar eclipse before? Do you plan to see the one happening in April?

Flakes

Flakes

#2 Huskers Cruise to 3-0 Win Over Northwestern | Volleyball | Corn Nation

The #2 Huskers made this match short and sweet for Husker Nation tonight with a fast 3-0 win at Northwestern. They really never ran into any trouble tonight with the Wildcats coming close. Northwestern only came close in the third set. Lindsay Krause was ruled out about an hour before the match started with a twisted ankle. She is currently wearing a boot too. Hopefully she will be available for Saturday’s match against #1 Wisconsin, but we will just have to wait and see the rest of this week.

Nebraska’s Heinrich Haarberg is the Starting QB Going Forward | Football | Corn Nation

Consistency within an offense, especially in the first year of a new install, is absolutely crucial. It helps build trust and continuity, which in turn improves the overall performance (theoretically). Injuries have destroyed most of what was already seen as an offensively weaker unit, but the recent play of the quarterback position has led Nebraska to wins and a more positive outlook on the rest of the season.

How Are Matt Rhule’s First Year Recruits Playing Compared To Scott Frost’s? | Football | Corn Nation

New coaches usually get hired 2-3 weeks before signing day so their first signing class may be a bit of a knuckleball. However, you can definitely piece together some quality talent!

Fans Welcomed to Memorial Stadium on 100th Year Dedication Anniversar | Soccer | Huskers.com

Nebraska Athletics is opening the historic East Stadium entrance to fans on Friday, Oct. 20 from 4:30–7:30 p.m.. Fans will have the opportunity to get a professional picture under the original stadium rotunda and “Through These Gates Pass the Greatest Fan In College Football” sign. Professional photographers will be on site to take photos of families and groups free of charge. On October 20, 1923, Memorial Stadium was officially dedicated. Follwing the ceremonies, Nebraska and Kansas played to a 0-0 tie.

#25 Huskers Look to Purdue, Illinois | Soccer | Huskers.com

With a four-match winning streak and tie for second in the conference standings, the No. 25 Nebraska soccer team (11-2-3, 5-1-2 Big Ten) aims to continue its momentum as the Huskers wrap up regular season play at home against Purdue and on the road at Illinois. The Huskers host the Boilermakers (3-11-2, 0-6-2 Big Ten) on Thursday starting at 7:05 p.m. (CT) and battle the Fighting Illini (6-6-3, 2-4-2 Big Ten) on Sunday at 12 p.m. (CT) at Demirjian Park in Champaign, Illinois.

Huskers Announce Wrestling TV Coverage | Wrestling | Huskers.com

Nebraska’s home duals against Iowa (Jan. 12) and Michigan (Feb. 9) and its road duals at Minnesota (Jan. 19), Wisconsin (Jan. 28) and Penn State (Feb. 18) will all be carried on the Big Ten Network. In addition, BTN will also air the first session, semifinals and the championship of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament from College Park, Md. The consolation and seventh-place matches in session two and three will be aired on B1G+.

Nebraska Football Sees Long-Term Benefit in Getting Freshmen on the Field | Football | Football | Lincoln Journal Star

No player arrives on campus as a finished product. Developing from an 18-year-old freshman into an all-conference senior is a process that takes time — and it’s why the Nebraska football program has a long-term approach to player development. As much as Husker coaches talk about winning the day, focusing on individual reps and not looking ahead, there has to be a plan in place for getting players from point A to point B.

Raiola Talks Nebraska’s Steady Offensive Line, Nouredin Nouili’s Impact and More | Football | Football | Omaha World-Herald

“We focus on our execution of the offense and then improvement in the technical areas, fundamentals,” he told the Huskers Radio Network. “It’s an ever-evolving, nonstop, every day kind of deal, and it’s just little details here and there. The non-negotiable for us is playing with effort, and that’s something that we preach every day, and that’s the standard for our room.”

Last But Not Least

These are killing me...Latinos saying CFB teams names pic.twitter.com/N8sfWZGToe — CFB Home (@CFBHome) October 17, 2023

