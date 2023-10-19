College Football Junkie Schedule for 10/19/23 to 12/21/23

My goal was to publish this for the Wednesday night games. But alas, it was not to be.

So hopefully you got to see either New Mexico State blow out cross border rival UTEP or the 2 overtime win for FIU over winless Sam Houston State.

The Panthers win wasn’t pretty, but it was entertaining. As for New Mexico State, I’m a southwest football lover so I found it enjoyable.

As for the rest of the slate, we have a handful of behemoths and a bunch of good games for your viewing pleasure.

The BIG big game is #3 Ohio State taking on #7 Penn State at noon on Saturday in Columbus. Of course, this will most likely be the most watched game of the weekend as the power structure of the Big Ten is held in the balance.

Other Big ones are #17 Tennessee taking on #11 Alabama and #14 Utah versus #18 USC at night.

If you’re a masochist, I think Minnesota taking on Iowa would be in your wheelhouse. I’m personally going to take a pass on that one...

Of course, our beloved Huskers take on the Wiley Wildcats of Northwestern at 2:30pm on Saturday.