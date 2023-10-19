 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Junkie Schedule for 10/19/23 to 12/21/23

It’s football everyday and we love it

By Patrick L Gerhart
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 Ohio State at Penn State Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

My goal was to publish this for the Wednesday night games. But alas, it was not to be.

So hopefully you got to see either New Mexico State blow out cross border rival UTEP or the 2 overtime win for FIU over winless Sam Houston State.

The Panthers win wasn’t pretty, but it was entertaining. As for New Mexico State, I’m a southwest football lover so I found it enjoyable.

As for the rest of the slate, we have a handful of behemoths and a bunch of good games for your viewing pleasure.

The BIG big game is #3 Ohio State taking on #7 Penn State at noon on Saturday in Columbus. Of course, this will most likely be the most watched game of the weekend as the power structure of the Big Ten is held in the balance.

Other Big ones are #17 Tennessee taking on #11 Alabama and #14 Utah versus #18 USC at night.

If you’re a masochist, I think Minnesota taking on Iowa would be in your wheelhouse. I’m personally going to take a pass on that one...

Of course, our beloved Huskers take on the Wiley Wildcats of Northwestern at 2:30pm on Saturday.

College Football Schedule

﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
Wednesday, October 18th
FIU at Sam Houston 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
New Mexico State at UTEP 8:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Thursday, October 19th
James Madison at Marshall 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Rice at Tulsa 6:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
NC Central at Morgan State 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
SE Louisiana at Northwestern State 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
Friday, October 20th
SMU at Temple 6:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Saturday, October 21st
Air Force at Navy 11:00 AM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Boston College at Georgia Tech 11:00 AM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Memphis at UAB 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Mississippi State at Arkansas 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video / SECN
Norfolk State at Howard 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Penn State at Ohio State 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
Rutgers at Indiana 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
UCF at Oklahoma 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Western Michigan at Ohio 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
DII: Central State at Clark Atlanta 12:00 PM GrioTV / $espn+ Video
Harvard at Princeton 12:00 PM NBCSB / SNY / NBCSCH / $espn+ Video
Columbia at Dartmouth 12:30 PM NESN / $espn+ Video
Minnesota at Iowa 2:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video
North Texas at Tulane 2:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Northwestern at Nebraska 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Oklahoma State at West Virginia 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Pitt at Wake Forest 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
South Carolina at Missouri 2:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
South Florida at UConn 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Tennessee at Alabama 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Washington State at Oregon 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Wisconsin at Illinois 2:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Texas at Houston 3:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Toledo at Miami (Ohio) 3:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Virginia at North Carolina 5:30 PM CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
Appalachian State at Old Dominion 6:00 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
Colorado State at UNLV 6:00 PM MARQ / MW Video / SSSEN (cable)
Ole Miss at Auburn 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
TCU at Kansas State 6:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Texas Tech at BYU 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Utah State at San Jose State 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Army at LSU 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Duke at Florida State 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Michigan at Michigan State 6:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video
Clemson at Miami 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Georgia State at Louisiana Lafayette 7:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Utah at USC 7:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video/ 4K on DTV 105
Nevada at San Diego State 8:00 PM FS2 / FOX Video
Arizona State at Washington 9:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Montana State at Sacramento State 9:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
UCLA at Stanford 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
Akron at Bowling Green 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Austin Peay at Southern Utah 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
Baylor at Cincinnati 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Brown at Cornell 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Bryant at Eastern Illinois 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Buffalo at Kent State 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
CCSU at Wagner 11:00 AM NEC Front Row Video
Central Michigan at Ball State 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Charleston Southern at UT Martin 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Charlotte at East Carolina 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Colgate at Georgetown 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Columbia at Dartmouth 12:30 PM $espn+ Video
Delaware at Hampton 1:00 PM $Flo Video
Drake at San Diego 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
Eastern Kentucky at Gardner Webb 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
ETSU at Chattanooga 12:30 PM $espn+ Video
Florida A&M at Texas Southern 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
Furman at Western Carolina 1:30 PM $espn+ Video
Hawaii at New Mexico 5:00 PM Video / Team1 App / Spectrum (cable)
Idaho State at Portland State 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Illinois State at Youngstown State 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Incarnate Word at McNeese 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
Jackson State at MVSU 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
DII: Kentucky State at Benedict 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Lafayette at Holy Cross 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Lehigh at Bucknell 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Lincoln (CA) at Tennessee State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Louisiana Monroe at Georgia Southern 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Maine at Campbell 3:00 PM $Flo Video
Marist at Presbyterian 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Merrimack at LIU 11:00 AM NEC Front Row Video
Monmouth at Elon 1:00 PM $Flo Video
Morehead State at Tarleton 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Murray State at Missouri State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
New Hampshire at Stony Brook 2:30 PM $Flo Video
Nicholls at A&M Commerce 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
North Dakota at Northern Iowa 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
Northern Colorado at Cal Poly 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
Penn at Yale 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Rhode Island at Albany 2:30 PM $Flo Video
Richmond at North Carolina A&T 12:00 PM $Flo Video
Sacred Heart at Stonehill 12:00 PM NEC Front Row Video
Samford at VMI 12:30 PM $espn+ Video
SC State at Delaware State 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
SEMO at Tennessee Tech 1:30 PM $espn+ Video
South Dakota at Indiana State 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
South Dakota State at Southern Illinois 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
St. Thomas (MN) at Stetson 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Towson at William & Mary 2:30 PM $Flo Video
Tuskegee at Savannah State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Utah Tech at North Alabama 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
UTSA at Florida Atlantic 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Weber State at Eastern Washington 6:00 PM $espn+ Video / SWX (cable)
Western Illinois at North Dakota State 2:30 PM $espn+ Video / ABC ND (cable)
Wofford at Mercer 3:00 PM $espn+ Video

