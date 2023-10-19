College Football Junkie Schedule for 10/19/23 to 12/21/23

My goal was to publish this for the Wednesday night games. But alas, it was not to be.
So hopefully you got to see either New Mexico State blow out cross border rival UTEP or the 2 overtime win for FIU over winless Sam Houston State.
The Panthers win wasn’t pretty, but it was entertaining. As for New Mexico State, I’m a southwest football lover so I found it enjoyable.
As for the rest of the slate, we have a handful of behemoths and a bunch of good games for your viewing pleasure.
The BIG big game is #3 Ohio State taking on #7 Penn State at noon on Saturday in Columbus. Of course, this will most likely be the most watched game of the weekend as the power structure of the Big Ten is held in the balance.
Other Big ones are #17 Tennessee taking on #11 Alabama and #14 Utah versus #18 USC at night.
If you’re a masochist, I think Minnesota taking on Iowa would be in your wheelhouse. I’m personally going to take a pass on that one...
Of course, our beloved Huskers take on the Wiley Wildcats of Northwestern at 2:30pm on Saturday.
College Football Schedule
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Wednesday, October 18th
|FIU at Sam Houston
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|New Mexico State at UTEP
|8:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Thursday, October 19th
|James Madison at Marshall
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Rice at Tulsa
|6:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|NC Central at Morgan State
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|SE Louisiana at Northwestern State
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Friday, October 20th
|SMU at Temple
|6:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Saturday, October 21st
|Air Force at Navy
|11:00 AM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Boston College at Georgia Tech
|11:00 AM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Memphis at UAB
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Mississippi State at Arkansas
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / SECN
|Norfolk State at Howard
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Penn State at Ohio State
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
|Rutgers at Indiana
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|UCF at Oklahoma
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Western Michigan at Ohio
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|DII: Central State at Clark Atlanta
|12:00 PM
|GrioTV / $espn+ Video
|Harvard at Princeton
|12:00 PM
|NBCSB / SNY / NBCSCH / $espn+ Video
|Columbia at Dartmouth
|12:30 PM
|NESN / $espn+ Video
|Minnesota at Iowa
|2:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video
|North Texas at Tulane
|2:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Northwestern at Nebraska
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Oklahoma State at West Virginia
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Pitt at Wake Forest
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|South Carolina at Missouri
|2:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|South Florida at UConn
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Tennessee at Alabama
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Washington State at Oregon
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Wisconsin at Illinois
|2:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Texas at Houston
|3:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Toledo at Miami (Ohio)
|3:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Virginia at North Carolina
|5:30 PM
|CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
|Appalachian State at Old Dominion
|6:00 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|Colorado State at UNLV
|6:00 PM
|MARQ / MW Video / SSSEN (cable)
|Ole Miss at Auburn
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|TCU at Kansas State
|6:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Texas Tech at BYU
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Utah State at San Jose State
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Army at LSU
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Duke at Florida State
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Michigan at Michigan State
|6:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video
|Clemson at Miami
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Georgia State at Louisiana Lafayette
|7:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Utah at USC
|7:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video/ 4K on DTV 105
|Nevada at San Diego State
|8:00 PM
|FS2 / FOX Video
|Arizona State at Washington
|9:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Montana State at Sacramento State
|9:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|UCLA at Stanford
|9:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
|Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Akron at Bowling Green
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Austin Peay at Southern Utah
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Baylor at Cincinnati
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Brown at Cornell
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Bryant at Eastern Illinois
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Buffalo at Kent State
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|CCSU at Wagner
|11:00 AM
|NEC Front Row Video
|Central Michigan at Ball State
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Charleston Southern at UT Martin
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Charlotte at East Carolina
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Colgate at Georgetown
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Columbia at Dartmouth
|12:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Delaware at Hampton
|1:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Drake at San Diego
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Eastern Kentucky at Gardner Webb
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|ETSU at Chattanooga
|12:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Florida A&M at Texas Southern
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Furman at Western Carolina
|1:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Hawaii at New Mexico
|5:00 PM
|Video / Team1 App / Spectrum (cable)
|Idaho State at Portland State
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Illinois State at Youngstown State
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Incarnate Word at McNeese
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Jackson State at MVSU
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|DII: Kentucky State at Benedict
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Lafayette at Holy Cross
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Lehigh at Bucknell
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Lincoln (CA) at Tennessee State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Louisiana Monroe at Georgia Southern
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Maine at Campbell
|3:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Marist at Presbyterian
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Merrimack at LIU
|11:00 AM
|NEC Front Row Video
|Monmouth at Elon
|1:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Morehead State at Tarleton
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Murray State at Missouri State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|New Hampshire at Stony Brook
|2:30 PM
|$Flo Video
|Nicholls at A&M Commerce
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|North Dakota at Northern Iowa
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Northern Colorado at Cal Poly
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Penn at Yale
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Rhode Island at Albany
|2:30 PM
|$Flo Video
|Richmond at North Carolina A&T
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Sacred Heart at Stonehill
|12:00 PM
|NEC Front Row Video
|Samford at VMI
|12:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|SC State at Delaware State
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|SEMO at Tennessee Tech
|1:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|South Dakota at Indiana State
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|South Dakota State at Southern Illinois
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|St. Thomas (MN) at Stetson
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Towson at William & Mary
|2:30 PM
|$Flo Video
|Tuskegee at Savannah State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Utah Tech at North Alabama
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|UTSA at Florida Atlantic
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Weber State at Eastern Washington
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / SWX (cable)
|Western Illinois at North Dakota State
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video / ABC ND (cable)
|Wofford at Mercer
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
