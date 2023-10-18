2 Huskers Cruise to 3-0 Win Over Northwestern

The #2 Huskers made this match short and sweet for Husker Nation tonight with a fast 3-0 win at Northwestern. They really never ran into any trouble tonight with the Wildcats coming close. Northwestern only came close in the third set.

Lindsay Krause was ruled out about an hour before the match started with a twisted ankle. She is currently wearing a boot too. Hopefully she will be available for Saturday’s match against #1 Wisconsin, but we will just have to wait and see the rest of this week.

Set one came and went basically with Northwestern not really catching up to the Huskers. The Huskers hit .136 on the set. They also added 4 service errors to this.

We saw about the same play from Nebraska in set two. They continued what they had started in the first set with a 4-0 run. They won this set 25-16 only allowing Northwestern one more point than the first set.

Northwestern played the third set super close in hopes of taking the match to four sets. The Huskers and Wildcats were basically going point for point this set and it was anyone’s set at this point. The Huskers ended the set, and the match, with a 25-21 win.

Bekka Allick got her hitting going tonight, in the absence of Krause, with 9 kills and hitting .900. This was much needed since they didn’t have Krause to rely on on the outside.

Merritt Beason, of course, came up big for the Huskers with 13 kills hitting .323. She even had 7 kills in the first set alone. She also added 7 digs to her stats as well. This comes second to Lexi Rodriguez’s 9 digs.

Harper Murray had a slow start tonight. She was hitting negative for awhile during the first set. She ended the match with 10 kills and hitting .412. She also had a team high of 4 service errors too. This will NEED to be fixed going into the Wisconsin match.

Well, Saturday is the big day for the Huskers and now they need to start preparing for a very good Wisconsin Badgers team to come into Lincoln. This will be the first of two meetings of the season for these teams.

The Huskers will need to beat this team both times, probably, to win the B1G Title this season.

#2 Nebraska vs. #1 Wisconsin will have first serve on Saturday, October 21st at 7:00 p.m. at the Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.