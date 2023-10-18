Wednesday Flakes Brings You Big Ten Volleyball Heavyweights, Joe Manchin, & Alexander Payne

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska volleyball focuses on team that challenged them last year

Coach John Cook is making sure the Huskers aren't overlooking the Wildcat team that took them to five sets one year ago in Evanston.

Wisconsin, Nebraska volleyball have work to do before 1 vs. 2 showdown

The Badgers own the top spot in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll for the eighth straight week. They play host to Ohio State Wednesday.

Husker head coach Matt Rhule has a lot on his plate - All Huskers

Can he take Nebraska to a bowl game this year?

Nebraska’s Matt Rhule celebrates ‘beautiful’ Iowa-Wisconsin game

Matt Rhule gets it. The Nebraska coach shared why Iowa-Wisconsin was a "beautiful" football game, earning Iowa fans' praises in the process.

Other News From The Sporting World

A rivalry too toxic? Michigan, Michigan State grapple with the future - The Athletic

The Athletic reviewed more than 100 pages of correspondence sent and received by officials at both schools after the 2022 tunnel incident.

MLB playoffs 2023: Phillies' offensive barrage continues, Aaron Nola shuts down Diamondbacks to go up 2-0

The Diamondbacks had no answer for the Phillies on Tuesday, and they're headed home down 2-0 in the NLCS.

Jax State rallies again, downs Western Kentucky 20-17 as time expires to move to 6-2 - al.com

JSU kicker Alen Karajic booted a 41-yard field goal as time expired to lift Jacksonville State. It was the third time in the past four games JSU has mounted a late comeback to win.

Salter passes for 2 TDs, Cooley runs for three TDs, Liberty beats Middle Tennessee 42-35 | AP News

Kaidon Salter threw two touchdowns passes and added 160 yards rushing, Quinton Cooley scored three rushing touchdown and Liberty beat Middle Tennessee 42-35.

Joe Manchin and Congress: Read the room. Stay out of college sports.

Sen. Joe Manchin and his colleagues are wasting time fretting over college athletes and discussing potential legislation on name, image and likeness.

Iowa loses leading receiver Erick All for remainder of season due to knee injury | FOX Sports Iowa will be without leading receiver Erick All for the rest of the season because of an injury to his right knee.

What to make of one-loss Alabama ahead of pivotal stretch - ESPN

A loss to Texas. Struggles against USF. A players-only meeting. Five straight wins. Dominating win over Ole Miss. Letting Arkansas back into the game. This Alabama team is an enigma so far.

International Olympic Committee approves flag football for 2028 Summer Olympics - NBC Sports

Flag football is officially an Olympic sport.

Yellow Journalism

An Alexander Payne comeback? Famed Omaha director returns to big - METRO - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA

This Omaha tale is a profile of famed director Alexander Payne, who is attempting a comeback with a new movie after the biggest bomb of his career.

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment