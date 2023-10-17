Monday Night Therapy: What Is Nebraska Football’s Ceiling?

Todd was out, so Andy K joined me for the show.
We had a lot of discussion about the past weekend’s best games:
- Stanford shocking Colorado 46-43 after leading 29-0 at half.
- Oregon vs Washington and what an amazing game that was.
- USC sucking and losing against Notre Dame.
- Iowa beating Wisconsin 15-6 and taking control of the Big Ten West.
- Illinois surprising Maryland
- News that Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai broke his hand against Iowa and will be out for a while.
We covered Matt Rhule’s Monday press conference, including news that:
- Heinrich Haarberg is named the starter
- Malachi Coleman will start this weekend against Northwestern
- Luke Reimer will be back this weekend
- Rahmir Johnson wants to come back for his 6th year
- Marcus Washington wants to come back if possible
- Have to get Billy Kemp IV the ball more
