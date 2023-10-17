 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Night Therapy: What Is Nebraska Football’s Ceiling?

By Jon Johnston
/ new
Stephen Bruce

Todd was out, so Andy K joined me for the show.

We had a lot of discussion about the past weekend’s best games:

  • Stanford shocking Colorado 46-43 after leading 29-0 at half.
  • Oregon vs Washington and what an amazing game that was.
  • USC sucking and losing against Notre Dame.
  • Iowa beating Wisconsin 15-6 and taking control of the Big Ten West.
  • Illinois surprising Maryland
  • News that Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai broke his hand against Iowa and will be out for a while.

We covered Matt Rhule’s Monday press conference, including news that:

  • Heinrich Haarberg is named the starter
  • Malachi Coleman will start this weekend against Northwestern
  • Luke Reimer will be back this weekend
  • Rahmir Johnson wants to come back for his 6th year
  • Marcus Washington wants to come back if possible
  • Have to get Billy Kemp IV the ball more

GET A HOODIE !!!!!!!

cobbycorn.com

cobbycorn.com

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...