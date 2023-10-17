Corn Flakes: Cars, Rodriguez B1G Defensive Player of the Week, and Olympic Squash.

My husband has a bit of an addiction to buying cars. We only have a two car garage, so typically he trades one vehicle for the next and doesn’t keep it around for long. He’s had his grandpa’s K5 Blazer in the garage for years, and now he just bought another one, while not getting rid of his truck. I’m starting to wonder how many vehicles he thinks we are going to be able to keep at this house.

In other news, the Husker Volleyball team once again has a player of the week, this time it’s Lexi Rodriguez.

Rodriguez Earns B1G Defensive Player of the Week - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Nebraska

Nebraska Football: Luke Reimer expected to play for Huskers against Northwestern

Nebraska will have one of its leaders back for the Northwestern game this weekend.

Ticket prices soar for Nebraska vs. Wisconsin volleyball

No. 2 Nebraska volleyball's showdown with No. 1 Wisconsin is proving to be a hot ticket — standing-room tickets are selling for over $250, and spots in the upper deck

Nebraska stays at No. 2 in the latest volleyball poll; Creighton rises to No. 15

Nebraska volleyball remained at No. 2 in the latest AVCA poll, setting up a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup with Wisconsin on Saturday. Plus Creighton volleyball rose to No.

Elsewhere

