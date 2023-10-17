Week 7 Cobs: Broncos, Buffaloes and Cougars...OH MY!

It’s that time of week again! Put on your hard hat and enjoy this week’s cob nominations.
Washington State
The Cougars scored on their opening drive but then the Wildcats scored 44 unanswered points in Pullman. Embarrassing loss for Wazzu.
Arizona upsets No. 19 Washington State in dominant 38-point victory! ⬇️@sproutsfm pic.twitter.com/pWRdSrme4L— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) October 15, 2023
Colorado 2nd Half
Colorado was up 29-0 at halftime. Everyone wants confident about the Buffaloes getting back into the win column. However, that did not happen. Stanford roared back and sent the game to overtime and pulled out the 46-43 victory thanks to this ridiculous catch by Elic Ayomanor. This was Stanford’s largest comeback in school history.
ELIC AYOMANOR OVER TRAVIS HUNTER IN OT #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/5odnyQrttn— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 14, 2023
Louisville 2nd Half
Louisville scored late in the 2nd quarter to take a 21-14 halftime lead against Pitt. However, the 2nd half was all downhill for the Cardinals are the Panthers scored 24 unanswered points including this pick six on their way to an upset victory.
M.J. DEVONSHIRE PICK-SIX @Pitt_FB pic.twitter.com/cKYwXloYkj— ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 15, 2023
Michigan State 4th Quarter
Sparty was up 24-6 going into the 4th quarter against Rutgers. However, two costly turnovers (including the one below) allowed allowed the Scarlet Knights to get back into the game, which led to 21 points in the 4th quarter and a comeback win.
OOOOOHHHH MY!!!!!!— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023
BALL BACK WITH @RFootball pic.twitter.com/pngtOai8EN
Big Play Monangai pic.twitter.com/eiFVf0cmRD— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 14, 2023
Eastern Washington 4th Quarter
EWU was up 41-14 on Idaho State late in the 3rd quarter. Then the Bengals stored all the way back scored 28 unanswered points. The Eagles still had a chance to salvage a victory at the end but missed a field goal wide right.
ONSIDE KICK‼️@BengalGridiron trailed 41-14 in the 3rd quarter #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/qN3Ur27QBR— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) October 15, 2023
TOUCHDOWN BENGALS‼️@BengalGridiron comes all the way back from down 41-14#ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/slNMku49kr— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) October 15, 2023
NO GOOD— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) October 15, 2023
Idaho State gets its first win over EWU since 2005‼️#ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/uUhIFUA74N
Boise State Collapse
Boise State scored a touchdown with 6:12 left in the game to go up 30-10 against Colorado State in Fort Collins. What happened next was a complete and utter collapse. The Rams scored 21 points including this Hail Mary with no time left to pull off the shocking comeback win.
THAT'S A CATCH! pic.twitter.com/mIbjum8Wqm— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) October 15, 2023
THE KICK IS GOOD FOR THE WIN!!!! @CSUFootball WITH THE WILD COMEBACK! pic.twitter.com/PEB3Fev14J— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2023
Memphis Defensive Lineman Andres Fox
Sucker punching an opposing player in the groin will get you an immediate ejection and an automatic cob nomination. You know it’s bad when even your own coach calls it a “BS Move...Inexcusable.”
We have an incredible selection of cob nominations for Week 7 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
Poll
Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 7?
-
0%
Washington State
-
66%
Colorado 2nd Half
-
0%
Louisville 2nd Half
-
0%
Michigan State 4th Quarter
-
0%
Eastern Washington 4th Quarter
-
4%
Boise State Collapse
-
28%
Andres Fox
BONUS
How was this not picked off? Cob honorable mention.
Beamer Ball revival in Blacksburg.
Gotchaaaa #ThisIsHome | @Col3DN_03 pic.twitter.com/q0k5XZ1fhD— Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) October 14, 2023
Fun trick play for the two-point convert.
Would you try a Donut Dog?
Krazy things happening in the Kibbie Dome.
Nice grab.
Nice pickup and run.
Last week...dinosaurs. This week...horses.
It's getting weird in the tunnel...#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kXsvbwc9UH— The Winged Helmet (@TWH_Chris) October 14, 2023
