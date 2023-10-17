Week 7 Cobs: Broncos, Buffaloes and Cougars...OH MY!

It’s that time of week again! Put on your hard hat and enjoy this week’s cob nominations.

Washington State

The Cougars scored on their opening drive but then the Wildcats scored 44 unanswered points in Pullman. Embarrassing loss for Wazzu.

Arizona upsets No. 19 Washington State in dominant 38-point victory! ⬇️@sproutsfm pic.twitter.com/pWRdSrme4L — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) October 15, 2023

Colorado 2nd Half

Colorado was up 29-0 at halftime. Everyone wants confident about the Buffaloes getting back into the win column. However, that did not happen. Stanford roared back and sent the game to overtime and pulled out the 46-43 victory thanks to this ridiculous catch by Elic Ayomanor. This was Stanford’s largest comeback in school history.

ELIC AYOMANOR OVER TRAVIS HUNTER IN OT #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/5odnyQrttn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 14, 2023

Louisville 2nd Half

Louisville scored late in the 2nd quarter to take a 21-14 halftime lead against Pitt. However, the 2nd half was all downhill for the Cardinals are the Panthers scored 24 unanswered points including this pick six on their way to an upset victory.

Michigan State 4th Quarter

Sparty was up 24-6 going into the 4th quarter against Rutgers. However, two costly turnovers (including the one below) allowed allowed the Scarlet Knights to get back into the game, which led to 21 points in the 4th quarter and a comeback win.

Big Play Monangai pic.twitter.com/eiFVf0cmRD — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 14, 2023

Eastern Washington 4th Quarter

EWU was up 41-14 on Idaho State late in the 3rd quarter. Then the Bengals stored all the way back scored 28 unanswered points. The Eagles still had a chance to salvage a victory at the end but missed a field goal wide right.

TOUCHDOWN BENGALS‼️@BengalGridiron comes all the way back from down 41-14#ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/slNMku49kr — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) October 15, 2023

NO GOOD



Idaho State gets its first win over EWU since 2005‼️#ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/uUhIFUA74N — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) October 15, 2023

Boise State Collapse

Boise State scored a touchdown with 6:12 left in the game to go up 30-10 against Colorado State in Fort Collins. What happened next was a complete and utter collapse. The Rams scored 21 points including this Hail Mary with no time left to pull off the shocking comeback win.

THE KICK IS GOOD FOR THE WIN!!!! @CSUFootball WITH THE WILD COMEBACK! pic.twitter.com/PEB3Fev14J — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2023

Memphis Defensive Lineman Andres Fox

Sucker punching an opposing player in the groin will get you an immediate ejection and an automatic cob nomination. You know it’s bad when even your own coach calls it a “BS Move...Inexcusable.”

We have an incredible selection of cob nominations for Week 7 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

BONUS

