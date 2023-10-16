Huskers in the NFL Week 6

With a bye week for the Huskers, we turn our attention to the NFL to get our Husker fix. Week 6 did not disappoint as several former Huskers made huge impacts across the league. Here is a look at how each former Husker did on Sunday.

Nick Gates, Washington Commanders

In the Commanders win over the Falcons, Gates was out there living his best life mixing it up with defenders and dancing in the background on touchdowns.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

Make that two straight games that Taylor-Britt has had an interception. In addition to the pick, Cam had seven 7 tackles, 3 pass breakups and was a thorn in the side of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett all game long.

Randy Gregory, San Francisco 49ers

In his first game as a 49er, Gregory was a terror against the Browns. Not only did Gregory get a sack but he also had three additional quarterback hurries and added in a second tackle for loss.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

The Houston defensive line (+ DeMeco blitzes) have been a nightmare for the Saints thus far. Splash plays from Will Anderson, Jon Greenard, Sheldon Rankins, Maliek Collins.



Houston is legit. Might be too young and inexperienced to make a for-real run, but they're a tough out. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 15, 2023

Another strong game for Collins as the Texans continue to impress this season. Collins combined with Jon Greenard for a sack and then added another quarterback pressure later in the game.

Khalil Davis, Houston Texans

Khalil Davis, a 2020 6th round pick and former XFL player is outperforming our $10M DT Sheldon Rankins. #WeAreTexans — VT (@brownchubbybear) October 15, 2023

Not too bad of a start to the season for Davis who has bounced around early in his career including a stint in the USFL. Davis may not be filling up the stat sheet but his impact is very clear for Houston.

Dicaprio Bootle, Carolina Panthers

Bootle played 20 snaps on special teams and didn’t register a single tackle.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

There wasn’t much action for Abdullah who was targeted once while playing just 9 offensive snaps. But Ameer was able to make two tackles on special teams.

Devine Ozigbo, Detroit Lions

Injuries to several Lions running backs meant we got to see our first action from Devine Ozigbo this year. Ozigbo got 6 second half snaps but he made the most of them with three carries for 5 yards and one catch for 8 yards.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gene Deckerhoff calls Lavonte David's sack to end the half pic.twitter.com/KQ5fbN7Xea — Bucs Rays Bolts (@BucsRaysBoltsYT) October 15, 2023

David is usually tasked with covering tight ends and against the Lions he had the duty facing off against former Hawkeye Sam LaPorta who has been on a tear this year. Until today. LaPorta was targeted on 11 passes, but only caught 4 for 36 yards and no touchdowns. In addition David had a team high 11 tackles, a sack, quarterback hurry and a pass defended.

Trey Palmer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers rookie Trey Palmer continues to be an impactful player this season. Picks up big yards on this crosser.



The sixth-round pick out of Nebraska brings major deep speed to Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/hNDeZ0lhfs — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) October 15, 2023

Targeted four times Palmer was only able to haul in one catch but it was a nice 21 yarder.

Brett Maher, Los Angeles Rams

Maher was automatic for the Rams on Sunday connecting on all four of his field goal attempts while also making both of his extra point attempts.

Ochaun Mathis, Los Angeles Rams

In his second game of the season Mathis only played 18 total defensive snaps registering just a single quarterback hurry with no tackles.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

A quiet day for Stoll in the Eagles loss to the Jets. He played 31% of the Eagles offensive snaps but wasn’t targeted.