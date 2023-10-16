Corn Nation Over Reaction: The Door Is Wide Open For A Nebraska Run To A Breakthrough Season

Nebraska had a week off, but there’s no time off when there’s a lot to discuss.

Hoss and I run down the Big Ten schedule for the weekend. Some surprises (Illinois upending Maryland on the road, Sparty letting Rutgers come back and win in New Jersey) and some expected triumphs (Michigan dismantles Indiana, Ohio State dominates Purdue, Penn State shuts out UMass - which shouldn’t count but it does). Meanwhile, Iowa AND Wisconsin either play really good defense or really poor offense in a 15-6 donnybrook.

We talk about which conference is better suited for dominance, the Big Ten or the SEC. And speaking of Michigan State’s collapse, they weren’t the only and they weren’t the most spectacular, as two teams from Colorado were on opposite sides of meltdowns. Colorado State trailed Boise State by 20 points with less than six minutes left to score as time expired and win by one. Colorado led Stanford 29-0 at halftime only to lose in double overtime. It was a thing of beauty.

So that’s the show. Looking forward to Husker football this Saturday when Northwestern comes to town.

Oh, spoiler alert - this episode contains a lot of “if’s.”

GBR