Monday Flakes: Bye Week Projects, Weidner Out for Season, and Colorado’s Bad Night

It’s officially autumn.

I made the first pot of chili this weekend. It was kind of a boring weekend football-wise since the Huskers were on bye and the Broncos played Thursday night. At least the Jackrabbits were on the schedule and delivered a beatdown against Northern Iowa.

I also tried to do some fall cleaning. I didn’t get far.

What do you do on football bye weekends? Any special projects?

Corn Flakes

Rifle: Huskers Post Record Team Scores Among Victory - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Huskers’ aggregate score of 4,728 is the best in program history, besting the 4,726 that NU shot against Alaska-Fairbanks last season.

Nebraska softball sweeps doubleheader to wrap up fall season

The Nebraska softball team completed its fall exhibition season with a doubleheader sweep of Colorado State on Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.

#2 Nebraska Volleyball Rolls Past #12 Penn State in 3 Sets - Corn Nation

The #2 Huskers sweep #12 Penn State in their first meeting of the season

Weidner out for season with injury

Nebraska women’s basketball guard Allison Weidner suffered a right leg injury in practice on Friday, Oct. 13, and is expected to miss the 2023-24 season.

It really stinks she won’t be able to play. She is relentless on the court and I hope she is able to rehab with the same determination.

Carriker Chronicles: Will the Huskers Make a Bowl Game? - All Huskers

Adam looks ahead to the second half of Nebraska's football season and makes a prediction or two

NU Notes: NU Soccer Tied for Second in Big Ten, Defeats Minnesota 2-0

The Huskers scored a finish in each half while keeping the Gophers scoreless, as the Nebraska soccer team defeated Minnesota on the road 2-0 Sunday afternoon.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard has a heart surgery friend in Huskers’ Hoiberg | News, Sports, Jobs - Times Republican

MINNEAPOLIS — The college basketball coaching fraternity runs deep, a collegiality among competitors that’s stronger than in most other sports.

Sports!

Official has had it with Colorado's PA announcer - ESPN Video

The referee tells the Colorado PA announcer to stop playing music during Stanford being in formation.

As if the meltdown by the team wasn’t enough, the PA announcer had a bad night too.

Caitlin Clark, Iowa create unforgettable images at Kinnick Stadium

Iowa fans fill Kinnick Stadium as Hawkeyes beat DePaul 94-72 in exhibition. Star guard Caitlin Clark recorded 34 points and a triple-double.

Find 37,000 more people Iowa and then we can talk about “unforgettable”

Analyzing the College Football Playoff at midseason - ESPN

At the midpoint of the college football season, we assess what we've learned and what we still don't know.

WNBA Finals: Jonquel Jones, Liberty force Game 4; Aces' Chelsea Gray injured late

Jonquel Jones was everything for the Liberty, scoring 27 points and knocking down four 3-pointers.

The Weekly Dump

KUOW - Coveted zoo poop makes Seattle gardens bloom. It’s the most ‘poopular’ compost around

Five buckets cost $15. A truckload costs about $120.

Poo Dog: Clean Cornwall’s Latest Campaign Made From Waste

Clean Cornwall has found a new way to remind pet parents to pick up after themselves. The “Poo Dogs” sculptures consist of a combination of litter and recycled material.

Then There’s This

Goalkeepers perceive the world differently, study suggests | Neuroscience | The Guardian

Goalies’ brains appear able to merge signals from different senses more quickly, say researchers