Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Northwestern And Other Big Ten Teams in Week 8

By Jon Johnston
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Northwestern at Maryland Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s the Battle for NU this week!

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is 11.5-point favorite over Northwestern. The OU is 44.

Big Ten Teams In Week 8

  • Iowa is a 5.5-point favorite over Minnesota. The OU is 32.5!!!!!
  • Penn State is a 4.5-point underdog to Ohio State. The OU is 48.5.
  • Indiana - Rutgers has no line.
  • Wisconsin is favored by 5 points over Illinois. The OU is 43.
  • Michigan is favored by 25 points over Michigan State. The OU is 48.

Other Games

  • Alablama is a 9-point favorite over Tennessee. The OU is 47.5.
  • Clemson is favored by 3 points over Miami. The OU is 50.
  • USC is favored by 4.5 over Utah. The OU is 56.

Wow. There are not a lot of good games this coming week.

Penn State vs Ohio State is clearly the game of the week and it’s not even close. Utah vs USC might be a distant second.

What do you guys think of the odds on these games?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

