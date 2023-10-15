Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Northwestern And Other Big Ten Teams in Week 8

It’s the Battle for NU this week!
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is 11.5-point favorite over Northwestern. The OU is 44.
Big Ten Teams In Week 8
- Iowa is a 5.5-point favorite over Minnesota. The OU is 32.5!!!!!
- Penn State is a 4.5-point underdog to Ohio State. The OU is 48.5.
- Indiana - Rutgers has no line.
- Wisconsin is favored by 5 points over Illinois. The OU is 43.
- Michigan is favored by 25 points over Michigan State. The OU is 48.
Other Games
- Alablama is a 9-point favorite over Tennessee. The OU is 47.5.
- Clemson is favored by 3 points over Miami. The OU is 50.
- USC is favored by 4.5 over Utah. The OU is 56.
Wow. There are not a lot of good games this coming week.
Penn State vs Ohio State is clearly the game of the week and it’s not even close. Utah vs USC might be a distant second.
What do you guys think of the odds on these games?
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
