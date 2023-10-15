Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Northwestern And Other Big Ten Teams in Week 8

It’s the Battle for NU this week!

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is 11.5-point favorite over Northwestern. The OU is 44.

Big Ten Teams In Week 8

Iowa is a 5.5-point favorite over Minnesota. The OU is 32.5!!!!!

Penn State is a 4.5-point underdog to Ohio State. The OU is 48.5.

Indiana - Rutgers has no line.

Wisconsin is favored by 5 points over Illinois. The OU is 43.

Michigan is favored by 25 points over Michigan State. The OU is 48.

Other Games

Alablama is a 9-point favorite over Tennessee. The OU is 47.5.

Clemson is favored by 3 points over Miami. The OU is 50.

USC is favored by 4.5 over Utah. The OU is 56.

Wow. There are not a lot of good games this coming week.

Penn State vs Ohio State is clearly the game of the week and it’s not even close. Utah vs USC might be a distant second.

What do you guys think of the odds on these games?

