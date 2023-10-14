2 Nebraska Volleyball Rolls Past #12 Penn State in 3 Sets

While the Huskers haven’t dropped a match, they haven’t swept an opponent since September 24th when they played Minnesota. That changed tonight. Nebraska swept a very good Penn State team in front of the sea of red.

Now, the only undefeated teams in the B1G are Nebraska and Wisconsin. The Huskers showing today, other than all the service errors, looks very promising with only a week until the match against the Badgers.

The Huskers played a very good match both offensively and defensively. They got stops when they were needed and their hitters held nothing back when it came to killing the ball. Nebraskas also held the Nittany Lions to only hitting .117 on the match.

The first set showed the Huskers pulling away for most of the set until the very end when Penn State put up a fight to try and come back and win the set. Merritt Beason was not going to let this happen closing out the set 25-22.

The second set showed the Huskers having to fight to get back into the set after going down 8-1 early. This set was FULL of service errors. The Huskers are sitting on 6 matches with 12+ service errors right now. This is not a stat that we want to see going into next week. You could see Coach Cook’s frustration all throughout the match every time a ball went long or into the net.

In the third set, the Huskers just took it to Penn State and never looked back. The Huskers never really lost their momentum in this set which helped them close out this match in 3 sets.

Merritt Beason led all hitters tonight with 13 kills and hitting .333. Lindsay Krause was right behind her with 13 kills as well and hitting .300. Harper Murray hit .273 on the night. Having these three on the same page like this will really be a strong force the rest of the season for any opponent.

Lexi Rodriguez was amazing, as usual, on the night with 18 digs. Bergan Reilly also tallied 9 digs as well. It was also nice to see Hayden Kubik get in on the action again tonight adding 1 dig.

The Huskers will only have a couple days to rest up and practice before they travel to Evanston, Illinois to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday, October 18th. This match starts at 7:00pm CDT.

On Saturday, October 21st is one of the biggest matches of the season as the Huskers welcome the #1 Wisconsin Badgers to the Devaney Center.

The match is set to begin at 7:00pm CDT.