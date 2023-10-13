Nebraska vs Michigan State Volleyball Watch Thread

#2 Nebraska (15-0, B1G 6-0) vs Michigan State (11-6, B1G 3-3)

When: Friday, October 13, 2023, 6:00 pm (CT)

Where: Devaney Center Lincoln, NE

Video: BTN+, Nebraska Public Media

Radio: Husker Radio Network

Live stats

Nebraska and Michigan State faced off just seven days ago. Nebraska survived the first two sets (won set 1, lost set 2) while the Spartans aggressively hit off the hands of Husker blockers and MSU servers challenged Husker passers.

Nebraska went on to win the match 3 sets to 1 with improved passing and the hitting efficiency of Lindsay Krause. This rematch is simply how the schedule fell, but it is a great opportunity to see how the coaching staff changes the match plans and how the players respond.

Nebraska (15-0, B1G 6-0)

#2 Bergen Reilly 6’1’’ FR Setter

#5 Bekka Allick 6’4’’ SO MB

#6 Laney Choboy 5’3’’ FR DS/L

#7 Maisie Boesiger 5’6’’ SO DS/L

#8 Lexi Rodriguez 5’5’’ JR DS/L

#9 Kennedi Orr 6’0’’ JR Setter

#10 Caroline Jurevicius 6’2‘‘ FR OH

#11 Hayden Kubik 6’2’’ SO OH

#13 Merritt Beason 6’4’’ JR OH

#14 Ally Batenhorst 6’5’’ JR OH

#15 Andi Jackson 6’3‘‘ FR MB

#22 Lindsay Krause 6’4’’ JR OH

#27 Harper Murray 6’2’’ FR OH

#44 Maggie Mendelson 6’5’’ SO MB

Michigan State (11-6, B1G 3-3)

#1 Nalani Iosia 5’8” SR DS/Libero

#2 Karolina Staniszewska 6’0” FR OH

#6 Nil Okur 6’1” SO MB

#12 Evie Doezema 6’3” SO MB

#13 Aliyah Moore 5’9” JR OH

#14 Taylah Holdem 6’2” FR OH

#16 Grace Kelly 6’0” JR OH

#17 Jayhlin Swain 5’4” SO DS/ Libero

#19 Amani McArthur 6’3” 5th MB

#23 Cameron Berger 5’11” FR S