Five Heart Podcast 348: Nebraska at Midseason - A Discussion

No one to blame but myself. I failed to create the stream for this week’s episode, and Jon had to do it. Here’s what he left me with:

We will discuss Nebraska football. And soccer. And maybe men’s basketball, as the season approaches. Or Volleyball. But there will be things going on.

WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO DO WITH THAT?

So here’s how the episode ran down. We did talk about Nebraska football. We talked about Greg’s experience at the Nebraska-Illinois game. How about the defensive stand on the goalline? How about three straight turnovers? How about that damn defense?!? And how many more games on the season are “winnable?”

Paul in the comments wants to talk about volleyball, so we do. And we quickly learned that not everyone was in the mood to talk volleyball.

Hell, we discussed more women’s soccer than we did Nebrasketball.

But perhaps the highlight of the whole show came at the end. There was a minor thread throughout after someone made a Young Guns reference. Some of the Super Chatterfields had been a little generous. And Jon said he hated the movie.

One of the Chatterfields asked how much of a SuperChat it would take for Jon to do a live reaction video to Young Guns. Jon responded with $100. So that’s where I threw out a challenge - if we could get a total of $100 in SuperChats, of which we will donate to Team Jack or something similar, we would schedule a live stream. And OUT OF NOWHERE, “Marcus” drops a hundo SuperChat and made the dream a reality. So that’s on the way very soon.

That’s it. GO BIG RED!

