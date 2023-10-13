Friday Flakes: Kevin Durant Apparently Was Impressed with Matt Rhule’s Pre-Game Speech

Well it isn’t every day that one of the best NBA players in the past couple decades comments on something related to Nebraska football.

Kevin Durant apparently was impressed with Matt Rhule’s pre-game speech for the Northern Illinois game.

Coach Tim Miles is Still a Class Act

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

The 3-2-1: Nebraska hits the road and more Friday night football

Nebraska’s staff will hit the recruiting trail today and tomorrow, and the Big Ten will have more Friday night games in 2024 than ever before.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, we ask two questions and make one prediction.

Nebraska Recruiting: Commitment stat check – Week 7

Every week, HuskerOnline will bring you a Nebraska commitment stat check for all of the Huskers’ commitments that week. Here is your commitment stat check for week .

College football picks against the spread: Bruce Feldman’s Week 7 picks - The Athletic

I had a dismal 2-7 week against the spread to drop me to two games under .500 for the season. The good: picking UCLA to handle Washington State. The bad: picking Notre Dame to defeat Louisville. The ugly: picking Texas to beat Oklahoma by double-digits. Here are this week’s guesses.

NBArank 2023 - Player rankings for 2023-24, from 10 to 1 - ESPN

NBArank is back for its 13th season counting down the best players in the league.

Which stars made and missed the cut? Which rookies are already making noise in the top 100? Where did MVP contenders such as Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and reigning winner Joel Embiid check in? Where did LeBron James land as he enters season No. 21?

LIV golfers criticize 'almost obsolete' OWGR after ruling - ESPN

Cameron Smith called the Official World Golf Ranking system "almost obsolete" after its governing body voted unanimously not to reward world-ranking points to golfers for their finishes in LIV Golf League tournaments.

Credit Kansas for exposing what an utter joke the NCAA has become

Kansas basketball and coach Bill Self stared down a six-year NCAA investigation with five Level I violation charges, and proceeded to beat the brakes off the NCAA and its Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) like it was some hapless March Madness 16-seed.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

24 Better Questions to Ask Kids About Their Day | Art of Manliness

It used to be that when my kids would come home from school, I’d ask them the two questions parents have been asking their children since the dawn of mandatory education:

“What did you do in school today?”

And:

“How was your day today?”

Their answers to these queries were as invariable as the rising and setting of the sun: “Nothing” and “Good.”

You Don't Have to Be Your Dad | The Art of Manliness

Even if you didn’t come from a family of divorce, maybe you want to be more involved with your own kids than your dad was with you and your siblings.

If It’s Under $5 It’s Free: The Logic of ‘Girl Math’ and ‘Boy Math’ - WSJ

Consumers are sharing the crafty ways they justify discretionary spending. ‘Oh, I’m not the only one who thinks like this!’