Big Ten West Football Mid-season Assessment - Who Will Win It and Will Nebraska Make A Bowl Game?

Jon Johnston from Corn Nation provides an analysis of the Big Ten West’s mid-season performance. Here are the key points:

Wisconsin is leading with a 2-0 record, while Iowa is at 2-1-1 after an unexpected loss to Boston State. The rest of the teams in the division are not performing up to expectations.

The most surprising aspects of the season: Illinois being at 0-3 was unexpected as they were anticipated to perform decently.

being at 0-3 was unexpected as they were anticipated to perform decently. Minnesota , once believed to be a top contender, had a disappointing loss to Northwestern.

, once believed to be a top contender, had a disappointing loss to Northwestern. Northwestern , surprisingly, is at 3-3, beating expectations.

, surprisingly, is at 3-3, beating expectations. Purdue has an impressive quarterback in Hudson Carg, but Jon doesn’t see them winning the Big 10 West.

has an impressive quarterback in Hudson Carg, but Jon doesn’t see them winning the Big 10 West. Nebraska has potential, especially with their solid defense, but needs to improve offensively.

has potential, especially with their solid defense, but needs to improve offensively. Predicted standings: Wisconsin might end at 7-2 in the conference.

might end at 7-2 in the conference. Iowa , despite a weak offense, might benefit from an easy schedule, potentially finishing at 6-3.

, despite a weak offense, might benefit from an easy schedule, potentially finishing at 6-3. Nebraska could end at 5-4, even though Jon admits to some bias in their favor.

could end at 5-4, even though Jon admits to some bias in their favor. Minnesota is a significant disappointment, while Purdue has potential but faces tough games.

is a significant disappointment, while has potential but faces tough games. Illinois is at the bottom, performing poorly on both offense and defense.

Overall, the top three teams could be Wisconsin, Iowa, and Nebraska, with Nebraska’s final standing heavily reliant on their turnover performance.

