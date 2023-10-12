Thursday Flakes: Atlanta, Amsterdam and Kayak Cross

It’s good to be back in Mexico again. I finished my short trip in Atlanta where I finally took the time to visit Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park. I’ve been to Atlanta quite a few times now so it was nice to finally check this place off the list. The Historical Park is a collection of different sites in one place such as the Ebenezer Baptist, MLK’s birth home, King Center, etc. so it was easy to do most of the activities. I arrived a bit too late in the morning so I wasn’t able to sign up for a free tour of MLK’s birth home but I was still able to do pretty much everything else including an insightful walking tour of the neighborhood where he grew up. I highly recommend visiting this place if you are in the area. Now it’s time to start organizing a Day of the Dead tour happening in a few weeks.

Flakes

Nebraska’s Quarterback Performance: Heinrich Haarberg vs Jeff Sims - Who Earns the Best Grade? | Football | Corn Nation

As Nebraska entered the bye week, I took the initiative to review the game footage of both Jeff Sims and Heinrich Haarberg. I analyzed every pass and run executed, assigning grades and calculating their adjusted completion percentages.

THE 24 HOUR RULE: Huskers Football - A Bye Week of Reflection & A Look Ahead | Football | Corn Nation

The first half appears to have a produced a Huskers squad and schedule friendly enough to qualify for a bowl game. But will old habits prevent them from taking it?

Strand Named Big Ten Golfer of the Week | Women’s Golf | Huskers.com

Kelli Ann Strand earned her second career Big Ten Women’s Golfer of the Week award on Wednesday, Oct. 11, after finishing as the runner-up at the Dale McNamara Invitational earlier in the week.

Huskers Host Maryland, Visit Minnesota | Soccer | Huskers.com

On a two-match conference winning streak, the Nebraska soccer team hosts Maryland on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. (CT) before traveling to Minnesota for a matchup on Sunday in Minneapolis, beginning at 1 p.m. (CT). Both matches will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

Huskers Open Season on the Road | Swimming & Diving | Huskers.com

The Nebraska swimming and diving team is set to kick off its regular season at a double-dual in Minneapolis, Minn., on Friday, Oct. 13. The Huskers will face Minnesota and South Dakota at 5 p.m. (CT) before heading to Ames, Iowa for a dual against Iowa State on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. (CT).

Huskers Announcer 2024 Schedule | Women’s Gymnastics | Huskers.com

The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team released its 2024 schedule on Wednesday, Oct. 11. It features five home meets at the Bob Devaney Sports Center amongst 14 competitions. NU will open its season with an away meet at Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, on Friday, Jan. 5. The Huskers will then travel to Salt Lake City, Utah, to take on Arizona, North Carolina and Boise State starting at 8 p.m. (CT) on Friday, Jan. 12. The Huskers are set to face Illinois at 6:30 p.m. (CT) in their home debut on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Nebraska Volleyball Notes: A Glimpse into Maggie Mendelson’s Life as a Two-Sport Athlete | Volleyball | Lincoln Journal Star

After the volleyball season ended in 2022, Mendelson went full-time with the basketball team. She played in 22 games, finishing with 43 points, 48 rebounds and 14 blocks. Her most productive game was an overtime win against Kansas when she had nine points and nine rebounds.

Prince Amukamara Loving Life After Football | Football | Omaha World-Herald

He’s also a fan and a “true believer” in NU coach Matt Rhule. Amukamara and Rhule were on the same 2012 Giants team that eventually won the Super Bowl, one man a second-year corner and the other an assistant offensive line coach. A common NFL custom is for coordinators to allow staffers to give presentations in front of the entire roster — it provides rising coaches “at-bats” in a pressure setting and lets players hear a fresh voice.

Travel

Europe’s Best Destinations For Spooky Season | Travel | Travel Pulse

Europe is the land of medieval cities full of macabre pasts, bloody wars, castles, dungeons and a sorted array of other twisted historical happenings. In addition, many European writers were at the forefront of Gothic tales that brought us characters like Dracula, Frankenstein and others.

The Most, Least Affordable US Airports for Parking vs Ubering | Travel | Travel Pulse

The team of experts examined “economy” or equivalent parking option cost data, determining average costs based on parking durations for both a long weekend (Friday to Monday) and a full week (Saturday to Saturday). Those numbers were then compared to the two-way cost of an Uber from the center of the nearest city.

Lufthansa Sues Climate Activists for Flight Cancellations | Travel | Travel Pulse

Lufthansa sent a bill for approximately $147,191 to six climate activists who blocked Berlin Airport. The incident happened in November of 2022 and led to several flight cancelations. And since Lufthansa had to eat the cost of the canceled flights, they now want to be reimbursed.

Discover Where Locals Travel in Türkiye | Travel | Lonely Planet

While most tourists gravitate towards the Mediterranean coast’s glamorous resorts, heading north along the picturesque Aegean coast bordering Greece unveils hidden gems cherished by Turkish holidaymakers. Here, you’ll stumble upon bougainvillea-draped villages, wineries, historical treasures and stunning coastlines. If you’ve ever wondered how to holiday like a local in Türkiye, let three of our experts show you the spots you can bookmark for next year’s summer trip.

Nine Unexpected Things You Didn’t Know You Could Bring Through TSA | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

To give you an idea of the wide world of accepted items, we gathered nine surprising items that TSA actually allows through the airport checkpoint.

The Best Credit Cards for Global Entry in 2023 | Travel | Lonely Planet

Luckily, Global Entry will expedite your customs experience when traveling home from abroad and get you through security lines faster when traveling domestically. Along with Global Entry, PreCheck, Nexus and Clear are other popular game-changers for savvy travelers seeking a smoother and more efficient journey.

London’s Heathrow Airport Will Allow Travelers to Reserve Their Spot in the Security Line | Travel | Travel + Leisure

London’s Heathrow Airport recently debuted the new “Heathrow Timeslot”, which will allow passengers to pre-book a timeslot at the security screening checkpoint, according to a press release from Heathrow. The program is currently in a six-month trial and is free to utilize and is specifically for passengers departing from Terminal 3. Travelers can book their time slot now on Heathrow’s website.

Amsterdam to Implement Largest Tourist Tax in Europe | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The tax will increase to 12.5 percent in 2024, according to the city, which approved the measure on Tuesday. This will go into effect for travelers staying overnight or visiting on cruise ships. In practical terms, travelers will pay an average tax of €21.80 ($22.91) per night with an average room rate of €175 ($183.90), according to the city.

The Canadian Museum Filled With Stolen Art | Travel | BBC

The Ni’isjoohl memorial pole has been returned to Canada after being stolen by the British in 1928. Here, it will live out its days alongside hundreds of other appropriated items.

Bansko: Bulgaria’s Unlikely New Digital Nomad Hub | Travel | BBC

Set scenically at the base of the Pirin Mountains, Bansko has quietly emerged as one of the world’s newest remote working hubs in recent years.

Last But Not Least

I’m looking forward to watching this in the next Summer Olympics.