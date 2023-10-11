 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Junkie Schedule for 9/11/23 - 9/14/23

Where only the hardest of hardcore fans live

By Patrick L Gerhart
NCAA Football: Tulane at Memphis

Okay folks, we are now deep into the heart of College Football Season. If you’re like me, you love midweek college football games. The weekends are getting tougher and tougher to dedicate an entire Saturday to even a little bit of college football outside of the Huskers. If you too have this problem, I have the scratch for that itch.

Join me as we watch a bevy of G5 games through the rest of the season.

This week we have four straight days of games which started on Tuesday. In case you missed it, there was a real hum dinger between Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina last night. I won’t spoil the details in case you DVR’d it.

But do not worry, there are four games for our viewing pleasure starting tonight! Which includes a Division II game FVSU & Benedict.

I know what you’re thinking, “It’s lower level football so it can’t be as good”.

Trust me, it’s good. Sometimes, it’s even better.

Folks, I love this type of football about as much as I like the top shelf variety. But then again, I’ve been chasing this fairy for well over a decade. Whether you’re viewing pleasure is MACtion or FUNBelt/Sunbelt. Wednesday nights are now for college football as much as they are for church.

There is no Ivy League game on Friday, but we can’t get everything we want.

So, sit back with me the next few nights as we nestle in to watch college football and some of it’s purest levels.

College Football Schedule for 9/11/23 to 9/14/23

﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
Wednesday, October 12th 
UTEP at FIU 6:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Sam Houston at New Mexico State 8:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Thursday, October 12th
Wagner at Saint Francis 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
West Virginia at Houston 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
DII: FVSU at Benedict 6:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
SMU at East Carolina 6:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Friday, October 13th
Tulane at Memphis 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Fresno State at Utah State 7:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Stanford at Colorado 9:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Saturday, October 14th
Arkansas at Alabama 11:00 AM ESPN / Video / SECN / Video
Georgia at Vanderbilt 11:00 AM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Georgia Southern at James Madison 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Indiana at Michigan 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Iowa State at Cincinnati 11:00 AM FS1 / FOX Video
Kent State at Eastern Michigan 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
Michigan State at Rutgers 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
Syracuse at Florida State 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Temple at North Texas 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
DII: Winston Salem at Shaw 12:00 PM GrioTV / Plex Video
Penn at Columbia 12:30 PM SNY / $espn+ Video
Cal at Utah 2:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Indiana State at Illinois State 2:00 PM Marquee SN / $espn+ Video
BYU at TCU 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Florida at South Carolina 2:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Florida Atlantic at South Florida 2:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Illinois at Maryland 2:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video
Kansas at Oklahoma State 2:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Oregon at Washington 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Texas A&M at Tennessee 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Troy at Army 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
UMass at Penn State 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Iowa at Wisconsin 3:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Ohio at Northern Illinois 3:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Louisville at Pitt 5:30 PM CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
Arizona at Washington State 6:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Auburn at LSU 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Kansas State at Texas Tech 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Marshall at Georgia State 6:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Wyoming at Air Force 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Miami at North Carolina 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Missouri at Kentucky 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
USC at Notre Dame 6:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 105
NC State at Duke 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
UAB at UTSA 7:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
UCLA at Oregon State 7:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Boise State at Colorado State 8:45 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Montana at Idaho 9:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
San Diego State at Hawaii 10:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
A&M Commerce at Incarnate Word 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
Akron at Central Michigan 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Alabama A&M at Grambling 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Alabama State at Jackson State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Albany at New Hampshire 12:00 PM $Flo Video
DII: Allen at Albany State 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Bowling Green at Buffalo 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Bucknell at Cornell 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Cal Poly at Montana State 7:00 PM $espn+ Video / MTN (cable)
CCSU at Duquesne 11:00 AM NEC Front Row Video
Chattanooga at Mercer 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Dartmouth at Colgate 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Davidson at Butler 12:00 PM $Flo Video
Eastern Illinois at SEMO 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Eastern Washington at Idaho State 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
DII: Edward Waters at Tuskegee 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Elon at Villanova 12:00 PM $Flo Video
Fordham at Stony Brook 2:30 PM $Flo Video
Furman at Samford 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Gardner Webb at Austin Peay 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Georgetown at Lehigh 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Hampton at Monmouth 12:00 PM $Flo Video
Howard at Harvard 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Lamar at SE Louisiana 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Lincoln (CA) at Southern 4:00 PM Jaguar Sports Video
Lindenwood at Charleston Southern 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
LIU at Maine 12:00 PM $Flo Video
Louisiana Monroe at Texas State 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
NAIA: Madonna (MI) at IN Wesleyan 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Missouri State at Western Illinois 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Morehead State at Valparaiso 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Navy at Charlotte 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Norfolk State at Tennessee State 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
North Alabama at Abilene Christian 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
North Carolina A&T at Delaware 2:00 PM $Flo Video
North Dakota State at North Dakota 1:00 PM $espn+ Video / (ABC ND / Midco) (cable)
Northern Iowa at South Dakota State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Northwestern State at Nicholls 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Ohio State at Purdue 11:00 AM $Peacock Video
Portland State at Northern Arizona 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Prairie View at Houston Christian 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Princeton at Brown 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Richmond at Rhode Island 12:00 PM $Flo Video
Robert Morris at Bryant 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Sacramento State at Northern Colorado 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Sacred Heart at Yale 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
San Diego at Marist 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
San Jose State at New Mexico 5:00 PM MW Video / KOAT (cable)
Southern Illinois at Murray State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
St. Thomas (MN) at Drake 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Stephen F. Austin at Central Arkansas 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
Tarleton at Eastern Kentucky 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Tennessee Tech at SC State 12:30 PM $espn+ Video
Toledo at Ball State 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
UC Davis at Weber State 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
UNLV at Nevada 4:00 PM MW Video / (NSN / SSSEN) (cable)
VMI at The Citadel 12:00 PM $espn+ Video / Nexstar (cable)
Wofford at ETSU 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Youngstown State at South Dakota 1:00 PM $espn+ Video

