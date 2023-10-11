College Football Junkie Schedule for 9/11/23 - 9/14/23

Okay folks, we are now deep into the heart of College Football Season. If you’re like me, you love midweek college football games. The weekends are getting tougher and tougher to dedicate an entire Saturday to even a little bit of college football outside of the Huskers. If you too have this problem, I have the scratch for that itch.
Join me as we watch a bevy of G5 games through the rest of the season.
This week we have four straight days of games which started on Tuesday. In case you missed it, there was a real hum dinger between Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina last night. I won’t spoil the details in case you DVR’d it.
But do not worry, there are four games for our viewing pleasure starting tonight! Which includes a Division II game FVSU & Benedict.
I know what you’re thinking, “It’s lower level football so it can’t be as good”.
Trust me, it’s good. Sometimes, it’s even better.
Folks, I love this type of football about as much as I like the top shelf variety. But then again, I’ve been chasing this fairy for well over a decade. Whether you’re viewing pleasure is MACtion or FUNBelt/Sunbelt. Wednesday nights are now for college football as much as they are for church.
There is no Ivy League game on Friday, but we can’t get everything we want.
So, sit back with me the next few nights as we nestle in to watch college football and some of it’s purest levels.
College Football Schedule for 9/11/23 to 9/14/23
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Wednesday, October 12th
|UTEP at FIU
|6:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Sam Houston at New Mexico State
|8:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Thursday, October 12th
|Wagner at Saint Francis
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|West Virginia at Houston
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|DII: FVSU at Benedict
|6:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|SMU at East Carolina
|6:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Friday, October 13th
|Tulane at Memphis
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Fresno State at Utah State
|7:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Stanford at Colorado
|9:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Saturday, October 14th
|Arkansas at Alabama
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / Video / SECN / Video
|Georgia at Vanderbilt
|11:00 AM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Georgia Southern at James Madison
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Indiana at Michigan
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Iowa State at Cincinnati
|11:00 AM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Kent State at Eastern Michigan
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Michigan State at Rutgers
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Syracuse at Florida State
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Temple at North Texas
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|DII: Winston Salem at Shaw
|12:00 PM
|GrioTV / Plex Video
|Penn at Columbia
|12:30 PM
|SNY / $espn+ Video
|Cal at Utah
|2:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Indiana State at Illinois State
|2:00 PM
|Marquee SN / $espn+ Video
|BYU at TCU
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Florida at South Carolina
|2:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Florida Atlantic at South Florida
|2:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Illinois at Maryland
|2:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video
|Kansas at Oklahoma State
|2:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Oregon at Washington
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Texas A&M at Tennessee
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Troy at Army
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|UMass at Penn State
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Iowa at Wisconsin
|3:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Ohio at Northern Illinois
|3:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Louisville at Pitt
|5:30 PM
|CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
|Arizona at Washington State
|6:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Auburn at LSU
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Kansas State at Texas Tech
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Marshall at Georgia State
|6:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Wyoming at Air Force
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Miami at North Carolina
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Missouri at Kentucky
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|USC at Notre Dame
|6:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 105
|NC State at Duke
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|UAB at UTSA
|7:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|UCLA at Oregon State
|7:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Boise State at Colorado State
|8:45 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Montana at Idaho
|9:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|San Diego State at Hawaii
|10:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
|A&M Commerce at Incarnate Word
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Akron at Central Michigan
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Alabama A&M at Grambling
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Alabama State at Jackson State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Albany at New Hampshire
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|DII: Allen at Albany State
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Bowling Green at Buffalo
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Bucknell at Cornell
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Cal Poly at Montana State
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / MTN (cable)
|CCSU at Duquesne
|11:00 AM
|NEC Front Row Video
|Chattanooga at Mercer
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Dartmouth at Colgate
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Davidson at Butler
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Eastern Illinois at SEMO
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Eastern Washington at Idaho State
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|DII: Edward Waters at Tuskegee
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Elon at Villanova
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Fordham at Stony Brook
|2:30 PM
|$Flo Video
|Furman at Samford
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Gardner Webb at Austin Peay
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Georgetown at Lehigh
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Hampton at Monmouth
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Howard at Harvard
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Lamar at SE Louisiana
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Lincoln (CA) at Southern
|4:00 PM
|Jaguar Sports Video
|Lindenwood at Charleston Southern
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|LIU at Maine
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Louisiana Monroe at Texas State
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|NAIA: Madonna (MI) at IN Wesleyan
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Missouri State at Western Illinois
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Morehead State at Valparaiso
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Navy at Charlotte
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Norfolk State at Tennessee State
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|North Alabama at Abilene Christian
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|North Carolina A&T at Delaware
|2:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|North Dakota State at North Dakota
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / (ABC ND / Midco) (cable)
|Northern Iowa at South Dakota State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Northwestern State at Nicholls
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Ohio State at Purdue
|11:00 AM
|$Peacock Video
|Portland State at Northern Arizona
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Prairie View at Houston Christian
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Princeton at Brown
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Richmond at Rhode Island
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Robert Morris at Bryant
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Sacramento State at Northern Colorado
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Sacred Heart at Yale
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|San Diego at Marist
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|San Jose State at New Mexico
|5:00 PM
|MW Video / KOAT (cable)
|Southern Illinois at Murray State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|St. Thomas (MN) at Drake
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Stephen F. Austin at Central Arkansas
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Tarleton at Eastern Kentucky
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Tennessee Tech at SC State
|12:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Toledo at Ball State
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|UC Davis at Weber State
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|UNLV at Nevada
|4:00 PM
|MW Video / (NSN / SSSEN) (cable)
|VMI at The Citadel
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / Nexstar (cable)
|Wofford at ETSU
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Youngstown State at South Dakota
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
