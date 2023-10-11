College Football Junkie Schedule for 9/11/23 - 9/14/23

Okay folks, we are now deep into the heart of College Football Season. If you’re like me, you love midweek college football games. The weekends are getting tougher and tougher to dedicate an entire Saturday to even a little bit of college football outside of the Huskers. If you too have this problem, I have the scratch for that itch.

Join me as we watch a bevy of G5 games through the rest of the season.

This week we have four straight days of games which started on Tuesday. In case you missed it, there was a real hum dinger between Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina last night. I won’t spoil the details in case you DVR’d it.

But do not worry, there are four games for our viewing pleasure starting tonight! Which includes a Division II game FVSU & Benedict.

I know what you’re thinking, “It’s lower level football so it can’t be as good”.

Trust me, it’s good. Sometimes, it’s even better.

Folks, I love this type of football about as much as I like the top shelf variety. But then again, I’ve been chasing this fairy for well over a decade. Whether you’re viewing pleasure is MACtion or FUNBelt/Sunbelt. Wednesday nights are now for college football as much as they are for church.

There is no Ivy League game on Friday, but we can’t get everything we want.

So, sit back with me the next few nights as we nestle in to watch college football and some of it’s purest levels.