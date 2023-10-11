Wednesday Flakes Brings You Nebrasketball, Washington’s Knee, & Tim Miles

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska WR Marcus Washington out for season; Huskers offense takes another hit - The Athletic

Washington suffered a torn ACL in his left knee last week against Illinois.

Volleyball State: Pure MEH-chigan - All Huskers

A pair of wins in the Great Lakes State despite some sluggishness

Carriker Chronicles: Bill Busch on Nebraska Football in 2023 - All Huskers

Coach Busch discusses Matt Rhule’s staff, the Huskers' defense, recruiting priorities, and expectations for the rest of the season

Nebraska bowling team ranks third in preseason poll

The Nebraska bowling team is ranked third in the 2023-24 National Ten Pin Coaches Association preseason poll, announced on Sunday.

Where did Nebraska basketball finish in the Big Ten media preseason poll

Nebraska basketball is preparing to tip off the 2023 season, and in preparation for that season, the Huskers are at Big Ten media days this week in Minneapolis. The unofficial conference preseason poll was recently released. The voting is comprised ...

Nebraska Basketball: Everything Huskers coach Fred Hoiberg said at Big Ten Media Days

Here's everything Fred Hoiberg said Tuesday at Big Ten Basketball Media Days.

Other News From The Sporting World

Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton battling pneumonia in intensive care

Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton has been battling severe pneumonia in a hospital intensive care unit, daughters of the famed American gymnast said.

MLB playoffs: Rangers sweep Orioles, reach ALCS behind Nathan Eovaldi

Texas advanced to the AL Championship Series for the first time since 2011, finishing off a three-game sweep of Baltimore at Globe Life Field.

A Rhys Hoskins return for the NLCS is ‘a stretch,’ but a possibility – Phillies Nation

ATLANTA — The Phillies are not ruling out a possible Rhys Hoskins (torn left ACL) return during the National League Championship Series.

How Connor Bedard looked in his highly-anticipated NHL debut

Connor Bedard kicked off his NHL career by taking the opening draw against Hall Of Famer Sidney Crosby, and things only went up from there.

Kentucky’s Mark Stoops Asks Unhappy Fans for NIL Donations After Blowout Loss - Sports Illustrated

The Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday.

Yellow Journalism

Three Nebraska tribes are done losing land. Now they're buying. - Flatwater Free Press

Three Native tribes are rebuying back land that was once theirs, before the U.S. government took some and then desperation stole more. Getting it back isn't cheap.

White Sands fossil footprints suggest longer human history in Americas : NPR

A new study of fossil footprints in White Sands National Park bolsters the argument that humans may have lived in North America longer than thought.

What Happened to Sweaters? - The Atlantic

The quality of knitwear has cratered. Even expensive sweaters have lost their hefty, lush glory.

Podcast Schmodcast

Tim Miles Enlightenment