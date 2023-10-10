Nebraska Football: Players Of The Game - Illinois

As the football team winds down during a much-needed bye week, there are players I would like to highlight for their Herculean efforts against the Fighting Bert Byeleemuhs!

Isaac Gifford

Isaac Gifford right now pic.twitter.com/ClxxMpI2jh — Miles Pearson (@MilesPearson20) October 7, 2023

If Isaac Gifford wasn’t the first player I highlighted today, you might as well paint me purple & call me Barney! This guy played like Harrison Smith in his prime! I couldn’t believe how dominant he was in Champaign Friday night. His brother Luke had some big moments as a Husker, but most of them were in losing efforts. I don’t think he ever had as good a game during a win like Isaac did Friday night. Let’s see if the wee lad can keep up the momentum.

Phalen Sanford

Friday night was a coming-out party for the Benkelman Behemoth! Phalen was relegated to special teams duty during his first 3 seasons playing for the Huskers with spot duty on defense, usually at the end of us getting blown out. He’s been getting hyped for a few years now as one of the most athletic players on our team. He finally played extensively on defense for the first time in his career, and he came out in a big way!

Phalen Sanford, the former 8-man star from Dundy County-Stratton and former walk-on who earned a scholarship this offseason, put his hat on the ball and forces a fumble straight into Two-Way Tommi Hill's hands. #Huskers cooking again. pic.twitter.com/PR5hhwy55O — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) October 7, 2023

In addition to the forced fumble, Phalen finished with 6 total tackles & was everywhere in coverage. I am extremely excited about Phalen & anticipate him finishing out the rest of the season on this high note!

Thanks for reading! Go Big Red!