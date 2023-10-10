Week 6 Cobs: Costly Gaffes, Going For Two and Not Taking a Knee

It’s that time of week again! It’s time to turn back the clock and take a prehistoric glimpse at this week’s cob nominations.
a moment in history we’ll never forget pic.twitter.com/oZAEdhy9Mj— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) October 8, 2023
Maryland End of First Half
Poor clock management by the Terps.
October 7, 2023
Miami End of Second Half
And they had to do was take a knee to win the game. Inexplicable, they did not do this and it cost them a win.
WHY is Miami not just taking a knee here?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/cDNwwTtbBE— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 8, 2023
October 8, 2023
October 8, 2023
USC End of Second Half
USC escaped overtime with a win but they did not escape a cob nomination because this is how they got there.
Tie game, USC had a first and goal with 24 seconds left, and:— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 8, 2023
-- Threw an incomplete pass
-- Fumbled the handoff exchange
-- Clocked it
-- Botched the field goal snap
This is why college football is so fun.
idk idk idk pic.twitter.com/t1ZEiHo05f— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) October 8, 2023
UMM pic.twitter.com/EExabtjJ5n— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) October 8, 2023
Another look at what happened on that missed USC potential game-winning field goal pic.twitter.com/iTWGxCkuW5— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2023
Nebraska-Illinois Second Half
So painful to watch yet we couldn’t look away.
The Second Half of Nebraska vs Illinois pic.twitter.com/6FcXFSIOWJ— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 7, 2023
Southeastern Louisiana Going For Two
This is a terrible way of trying to convert a two-point try.
Well... Southeastern goes for two and...— Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) October 7, 2023
We're going to need you here @SickosCommittee.#EarnedEveryDay pic.twitter.com/fcNLVOg7QP
Kentucky Offensive Lineman Jager Burton
What are you even doing here? So stupid.
October 7, 2023
We have a prehistoric selection of cob nominations for Week 6 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
Poll
Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 6?
-
3%
Maryland End of First Half
-
70%
Miami End of Second Half
-
6%
USC End of Second Half
-
12%
Nebraska-Illinois Second Half
-
2%
SE Louisiana Going For Two
-
4%
Jager Burton
BONUS
Here is your dose of dog content.
Tee aren’t a new trend for UC Davis, it’s been a tradition for years pic.twitter.com/4TYG1hU0gP— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) October 7, 2023
Very surprised
October 7, 2023
Looking smooth
October 8, 2023
Interesting way to score.
Mr. Do It Himself, @Trenton__B16— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) October 7, 2023
Pac-12 Network
https://t.co/8qv3IU4Lcy#ForksUp /// #ActivateTheValley pic.twitter.com/yvnuxHst76
Another clever formation for your viewing pleasure.
October 7, 2023
The last place you want to get hit.
Can we get an injury update for the sideline photographer at the #Badgers vs #Rutgers game? Thinking of you dude. pic.twitter.com/XX9YhVb5Vu— Badger Steve (@UW_Steve) October 7, 2023
@BarstoolBigCat— Ethan Bacon (@ehbaconyt) October 7, 2023
That's me. This is my story. https://t.co/3gtMc4ZSyU pic.twitter.com/ZDSSx9YFhZ
Lots of stuff happening here. Still not sure how this was a first down and stood after review.
October 7, 2023
I’m not sure why this was a trend this week.
October 8, 2023
After FG block Iowa longsnapper tries to shove Purdue players towards the ball. Then nearly picks one up and throws him on the ball. pic.twitter.com/F1Aeg6x44n— Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) October 7, 2023
