Week 6 Cobs: Costly Gaffes, Going For Two and Not Taking a Knee

It’s that time of week again! It’s time to turn back the clock and take a prehistoric glimpse at this week’s cob nominations.

a moment in history we’ll never forget pic.twitter.com/oZAEdhy9Mj — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) October 8, 2023

Maryland End of First Half

Poor clock management by the Terps.

Miami End of Second Half

And they had to do was take a knee to win the game. Inexplicable, they did not do this and it cost them a win.

WHY is Miami not just taking a knee here?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/cDNwwTtbBE — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 8, 2023

USC End of Second Half

USC escaped overtime with a win but they did not escape a cob nomination because this is how they got there.

Tie game, USC had a first and goal with 24 seconds left, and:



-- Threw an incomplete pass

-- Fumbled the handoff exchange

-- Clocked it

-- Botched the field goal snap



This is why college football is so fun. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 8, 2023

idk idk idk pic.twitter.com/t1ZEiHo05f — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) October 8, 2023

UMM pic.twitter.com/EExabtjJ5n — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) October 8, 2023

Another look at what happened on that missed USC potential game-winning field goal pic.twitter.com/iTWGxCkuW5 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2023

Nebraska-Illinois Second Half

So painful to watch yet we couldn’t look away.

The Second Half of Nebraska vs Illinois pic.twitter.com/6FcXFSIOWJ — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 7, 2023

Southeastern Louisiana Going For Two

This is a terrible way of trying to convert a two-point try.

Well... Southeastern goes for two and...



We're going to need you here @SickosCommittee.#EarnedEveryDay pic.twitter.com/fcNLVOg7QP — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) October 7, 2023

Kentucky Offensive Lineman Jager Burton

What are you even doing here? So stupid.

We have a prehistoric selection of cob nominations for Week 6 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

BONUS

Here is your dose of dog content.

Tee aren’t a new trend for UC Davis, it’s been a tradition for years pic.twitter.com/4TYG1hU0gP — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) October 7, 2023

The last place you want to get hit.

Can we get an injury update for the sideline photographer at the #Badgers vs #Rutgers game? Thinking of you dude. pic.twitter.com/XX9YhVb5Vu — Badger Steve (@UW_Steve) October 7, 2023

Lots of stuff happening here. Still not sure how this was a first down and stood after review.

