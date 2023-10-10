 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 6 Cobs: Costly Gaffes, Going For Two and Not Taking a Knee

Lots of big blunders in this week’s cob nominations.

By Nathaniel Perlow
Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s that time of week again! It’s time to turn back the clock and take a prehistoric glimpse at this week’s cob nominations.

Maryland End of First Half

Poor clock management by the Terps.

Miami End of Second Half

And they had to do was take a knee to win the game. Inexplicable, they did not do this and it cost them a win.

USC End of Second Half

USC escaped overtime with a win but they did not escape a cob nomination because this is how they got there.

Nebraska-Illinois Second Half

So painful to watch yet we couldn’t look away.

Southeastern Louisiana Going For Two

This is a terrible way of trying to convert a two-point try.

Kentucky Offensive Lineman Jager Burton

What are you even doing here? So stupid.

We have a prehistoric selection of cob nominations for Week 6 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 6?

  • 3%
    Maryland End of First Half
    (3 votes)
  • 70%
    Miami End of Second Half
    (57 votes)
  • 6%
    USC End of Second Half
    (5 votes)
  • 12%
    Nebraska-Illinois Second Half
    (10 votes)
  • 2%
    SE Louisiana Going For Two
    (2 votes)
  • 4%
    Jager Burton
    (4 votes)
BONUS

Here is your dose of dog content.

Very surprised

Looking smooth

Interesting way to score.

Another clever formation for your viewing pleasure.

The last place you want to get hit.

Lots of stuff happening here. Still not sure how this was a first down and stood after review.

I’m not sure why this was a trend this week.

