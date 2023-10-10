Corn Flakes: Krause is B1G Player of the Week and It’s BYE Week

It’s BYE week. Time for the Husker football team to heal up and prepare for their game next week against Northwestern.

With no Husker football this weekend, I started to wonder what games I’d want to make sure I tuned in to. I think the top of my list will be Oregon and Washington. This will be a great match up of two undefeated teams. There is so much potential riding on this game; Heisman candidates (Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.), Pac 12 Championship, and College Football Playoffs are all on the line. They look pretty evenly matched up and I’m looking forward to seeing a good game. Tune in to ABC at 2:30 on Saturday to watch.

What games are you looking forward to this watching this weekend?

Now onto your flakes.

Nebraska

Don’t worry I’ll still be watching volleyball on Friday and Saturday night. The Huskers have a couple of big games this weekend. Lindsay Krause showed up big last weekend and she earned B1G Player of the Week.

Krause Named B1G Player of the Week - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Nebraska doesn't need to apologize for how it beat Illinois

Nebraska Football: What Friday told us about progress of Malachi Coleman, Jaidyn Doss role in Huskers offense

Marcus Washington may miss time. But Malachi Coleman's progress and Jaidyn Doss' role should excite Husker fans.

Nebraska Football Recruiting gets another shot at Omaha lineman

Nebraska football recruiting could have another shot at landing one of the top offensive linemen in the state, should they want it.

Nebraska WBB Big Ten Media Days | Hurrdat Sports

Jaz Shelley, Alexis Markowski and Maddie Krull accompanied Coach Amy Williams to Big Ten Media Days on Monday, and Drake Keeler has a run-down of the most notable storylines from the day.

Nebraska stays at No. 2 in the latest volleyball poll; Creighton falls to No. 17

Nebraska volleyball remained at No. 2 in the latest AVCA poll, while Creighton fell to No. 17 on Monday.

Elsewhere

Remembering the last 10 games of the Oregon vs. Washington series

Oregon and Washington have squared off for some great games in recent memory and some not so great ones. Here's recap of the last 10 meetings between the schools.

Miami's Mario Cristobal 'made wrong call' not kneeling down - ESPN

Miami coach Mario Cristobal took ownership of the way the Hurricanes lost to Georgia Tech on Saturday, saying, "I made the wrong call" to not kneel out the clock.

Big Ten expert picks 2023-24: Predictions, projected order of finish, overrated and underrated teams - CBSSports.com

Led by Zach Edey, the reigning national player of the year, Purdue is aiming for another Big Ten title

LA 2028 Olympics propose adding flag football, baseball, softball, more sports - NBC Sports

Los Angeles 2028 Olympic organizers proposed to the IOC to add sports including flag football, baseball and softball.

College Football Power Rankings: Oklahoma soars to No. 3, Louisville stars among ACC unbeatens - CBSSports.com

The Sooners and Cardinals left no doubt about their bonafides in two of the week's most significant results

