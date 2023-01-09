Virginia WR Billy Kemp Commits To Nebraska

Nebraska picked up a rather important transfer portal addition when Billy Kemp announced tonight he committed to Nebraska.

Kemp played in 7 games last season for Virginia, catching 16 passes for 116 yards. Virginia only played 10 games in 2022, as the last part of their season was canceled after three players - Lavel Davis Jr, D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler - were murdered by a former teammate in a shooting.

In 2021, Kemp had 74 receptions for 725 yards and 6 touchdowns. Overall, he had 192 receptions for 1,774 yards and 8 touchdowns. He played in 43 games.

He also returned kicks and punts for the Cavaliers, totaling 64 returns for 369 yards for a 5.8 yard per return average. He had 8 kick returns for 158 yards, for a 19.8 yard per return average.

Kemp had declared for the NFL draft, but the NCAA granted Virginia seniors another year of eligibility, so Kemp withdrew from the draft and entered the portal. Yay!

Kemp brings production and experience, something Nebraska can use after losing most of the production from last season when Trey Palmer declared for the draft and Oliver Martin and tight end Travis Vokolek completed their eligibility.

Note that new offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said this during his initial press conference:

What is the biggest position of need for the Nebraska offense? Receiver. Need to build depth. Need more body types of receivers. Fired up about the first recruiting class.

Nebraska picks up what looks like a great addition.

Welcome to Nebraska, Mr. Kemp!!!!