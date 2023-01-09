National Title Game Thread of Hoping Georgia Loses

The last college football game until August is upon us. ENJOY EVERY MOMENT!
A long, dark period awaits.
Channels
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|CFPCG : Georgia vs. TCU
|6:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|CFPCG: Georgia vs. TCU (4K)
|6:30 PM
|4k on DTV: 105
|CFPCG: Georgia vs. TCU (Command Center)
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|CFPCG: Georgia vs. TCU (Field Pass)
|6:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|CFPCG: Georgia vs. TCU (Georgia Radio)
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|CFPCG: Georgia vs. TCU (Skycast)
|6:30 PM
|ESPN News / ESPN Video
|CFPCG: Georgia vs. TCU (All 22)
|6:30 PM
|espn3 Video
|CFPCG: Georgia vs. TCU (TCU Radio)
|6:30 PM
|espn3 Video
