National Title Game Thread of Hoping Georgia Loses

By Jon Johnston
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Texas Christian Practice Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The last college football game until August is upon us. ENJOY EVERY MOMENT!

A long, dark period awaits.

Channels

﻿Game Time Channel
CFPCG : Georgia vs. TCU 6:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
CFPCG: Georgia vs. TCU (4K) 6:30 PM 4k on DTV: 105
CFPCG: Georgia vs. TCU (Command Center) 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
CFPCG: Georgia vs. TCU (Field Pass) 6:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
CFPCG: Georgia vs. TCU (Georgia Radio) 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
CFPCG: Georgia vs. TCU (Skycast) 6:30 PM ESPN News / ESPN Video
CFPCG: Georgia vs. TCU (All 22) 6:30 PM espn3 Video
CFPCG: Georgia vs. TCU (TCU Radio) 6:30 PM espn3 Video

